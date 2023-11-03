Meet the MIX-ALPSD1, a Nifty Mini-ITX for the Smart Kiosk Market
The MIX-ALPSD1 provides the foundation for flexible, discreet integration.
Taipei, Taiwan, November 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- AAEON, a leading producer of industrial motherboards, has announced the release of the MIX-ALPSD1, a Mini-ITX that supports up to 45W CPUs from the 12th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors for IoT Edge platform (formerly Alder Lake PS).
In choosing this CPU range, the MIX-ALPSD1 benefits from the strong processing power and efficient performance hybrid architecture that characterizes the 12th generation’s mobile processor line, while retaining the flexibility of its LGA1700 socket-type desktop CPU range.
Targeting the smart kiosk market, the MIX-ALPSD1 is available with a fanless thermal dissipation options when paired with a 15W CPU (UL SKU) from the platform’s lineup. This has the benefit of providing quieter operation and lower power consumption, while also maintaining substantial processing power of up to 10 cores (2 P-cores, 8 E-cores) and 12 threads.
The MIX-ALPSD1 offers three simultaneous 4K displays at 60Hz, courtesy of two HDMI 2.0 ports and eDP pin header. LVDS is also available via internal connector, colayed with the aforementioned eDP. The board’s support for Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics with up to 96 graphics execution units and CPU-derived AI acceleration features via Intel® Deep Learning Boost mean it can provide sophisticated display outputs across multiple screens, again conducive to powering applications within its target market.
For data acquisition and security, the MIX-ALPSD1 contains an external I/O made up of three USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports and two RJ-45 ports for Realtek® RTL8111H-CG gigabit ethernet. It also hosts multiple internal connectors, including an AAFP header for HD audio, a digital I/O header, and four COM box headers providing one RS-232/422/485 and three RS-232 interfaces.
To expedite data transmission while utilizing these communication protocols, the board has two SODIMM slots for 4800MHz DDR5, while it also boosts data security with onboard TPM 2.0.
For storage, the MIX-ALPSD1 can accommodate a 6Gb/s SATA SSD, as well as possessing an M.2 2280 M-Key slot for NVMe. Further expansion is available in the form of an M.2 3042 B-Key and M.2 2230 E-Key slot, which open the door to 5G and Wi-Fi module installation.
The MIX-ALPSD1 is now in mass production and available on the eShop as a barebone kit, while further pricing information and components are available through AAEON’s contact form.
For more information about the MIX-ALPSD1, please visit its product page.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
Contact
