Rent A Sourcer: Completed 2 Successful Years of Talent Sourcing
Atlanta, GA, November 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rent-A-Sourcer, a leading outsourced talent sourcing company, celebrated its second anniversary this month. The company was founded by Mak Bhave and Quentin Sebastian with a vision to transform the recruitment process by providing the best talent sourcers to their clients.
Rent-A-Sourcer specializes in applying the SOQS methodology (Source-Outreach-Qualify-Schedule) to source candidates who are interested and qualified to work for various organizations. The company has a team of certified Talent Sourcers who use proven sourcing techniques and a data-driven approach to deliver talent results that drive the success of their clients’ businesses.
Rent-A-Sourcer has served six clients in the IT industry so far, helping them hire faster and better. One of their clients has recently raised $110 million in Series B funding within a year of Series A funding of $40 million.
Rent-A-Sourcer co-founder Quentin Sebastian said, “We are proud of what we have achieved in the past two years and grateful to our clients, partners, and employees for their trust and support. We are committed to continue providing the best talent sourcing solutions to our clients and help them grow their businesses.”
Rent-A-Sourcer co-founder Makarand Bhave said, “We are excited about the future of talent sourcing and the opportunities it offers to both employers and candidates. We are constantly innovating and improving our processes and tools to stay ahead of the market trends and challenges. We look forward to serving more clients and making a positive impact on the recruitment industry.”
The company has also focused on diversity sourcing, talent mapping, and market research as part of its services. Rent-A-Sourcer has received positive feedback and testimonials from its clients, who have appreciated the quality, efficiency, and professionalism of the company.
Amol Kotkar
+1 404-551-2331
https://www.rentasourcer.com/
