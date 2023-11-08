Suzanne Gaub’s New Book, “Life In The Country: The Awesome Days Of Farm Life and Some Family History,” Follows the Author as She Recounts Her Life's Journey
Aurora, IL, November 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Suzanne Gaub, a loving mother and grandmother who previously worked as a secretary in special education and currently serves as a Stephen Minister Leader, has completed her most recent book, “Life In The Country: The Awesome Days Of Farm Life and Some Family History”: a gripping memoir detailing not only the author’s life but an overview of her family’s past, including their first steps in America and their efforts to build a better life through hard work and determination.
Born and raised in Central New Jersey’s farmland, author Suzanne Gaub moved to Aurora, Illinois, in 2005. Before retiring, the author worked in the East Windsor Regional School District as a Clerk/Secretary for the Director of Special Education for twenty-seven years and was a member of Old Tennent Presbyterian Church of Manalapan, New Jersey, serving there for four years as a Deacon and later as an Elder until her retirement. Suzanne joined Fox Valley Presbyterian Church where she served as Deacon for six years and, in 2014, she attended a weeklong training course and was Commissioned to be a Stephen Minister Leader. The author recently joined Chaplestreet Church, Geneva Illinois where she continues her role as Stephen Minister Leader, which is part of their Care Ministry.
Over many years, Suzanne Gaub journaled notes of her memories and experiences from over the course of her life. After discovering her old journals filled with different short stories from her past, she was encouraged by her friends and family to turn her life story into a book. While writing about her experiences growing up on the family farm, she recalled many other family stories, told to her by her dad and other family members. Through sharing her stories, Gaub aims to leave behind a record of her family history to pass on to her immediate family, beginning with her family life on the farm while including various moments from her ancestors' time, including her great grandfather’s journey to America during the Blizzard of 1888.
Published by Fulton Books, Suzanne Gaub’s book will take readers on a magnificent journey as they discover what life was truly like growing up on a farm in the Garden State, and the life lessons and experiences the author gained that forever shaped her. Expertly paced and deeply personal, Gaub weaves an intimate self-portrait detailing her trials and triumphs that readers won’t want to miss.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Life In The Country: The Awesome Days Of Farm Life and Some Family History” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
