Author Nancy R. Myers’ New Book, "Lola's Amazing Journey Home," is an Adorable Tale of a Talented Rabbit Who Goes on an Adventure in Search of a Loving Forever Home
Culver City, CA, November 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Recent release “Lola's Amazing Journey Home,” from Page Publishing author Nancy R. Myers, follows the adventures of a special rabbit named Lola, whose greatest joy is playing tunes on her bell while greeting guests at a traveling carnival. One day, Lola becomes separated from the carnival. Relying on courage, luck and friendly advice, Lola begins her amazing journey home and discovers that dreams do come true.”
Published by Page Publishing, Nancy R. Myers’ engaging tale will take readers on a fantastic journey as they follow Lola on her quest to find her new forever home, all while making new friends and memories along the way. With colorful artwork to help bring Lola and her story to life, “Lola’s Amazing Journey Home” is sure to delight young readers and leave them wanting to revisit Lola’s tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Lola's Amazing Journey Home” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
