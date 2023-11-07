Author Jerry Goldstein’s New Book, “An Adventure in the Magical Forest with Anabelle and Grace-e,” is a Riveting Tale Following Two Girls and Their Magical Adventures
Recent release “An Adventure in the Magical Forest with Anabelle and Grace-e,” from Page Publishing author Jerry Goldstein, is a captivating story that follows a young girl named Anabelle, who decides to explore the Magical Forest one day and meets her magical twin named Grace-e. Together the two must set off on a quest to save their mother and grandmother from evil forces with the help of a few friends.
Scotch Plains, NJ, November 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jerry Goldstein, a veteran of the US Army and a lawyer, has completed his new book, “An Adventure in the Magical Forest with Anabelle and Grace-e”: a charming fantasy adventure that follows a young girl named Anabelle, who ventures into the Magical Forest and finds a young girl who turns out to be her twin sister, and embarks on a thrilling adventure to save their loved ones with the help of their magical friends.
After attending college, author Jerry Goldstein served in the United States Army, and after his service he chose to attend law school. It was during this time that the author met his future wife, Diane, and they eventually settled in Queens, New York, where the author began working at the Legal Aid Society, followed by the rest of his legal career as a partner in a litigation trial firm. Goldstein eventually developed his storytelling skills through telling bedtime stories to his daughters.
“Anabelle lives in the Earth World at the edge of the Magical Forest, where magical creatures live,” writes Goldstein. “One day, Anabelle decides, for the very first time, to enter the Magical Forest and have an adventure. After Anabelle enters the Magical Forest, she is shocked when she meets Grace-e, who looks exactly like her. Indeed, the girls learn that they are twin sisters. In the Magical Forest, Grace-e is full of all kinds of magical power. Anabelle's power comes from using a Miraculous Wonder Wand.
“Accidentally, the girls enter a part of the Magical Forest called the Raging River Land, where evil magical creatures live. After the first adventure, where the girls rescued earth children who were transformed into dragons, they learn, to their dismay, that their mother and grandmother are lost somewhere in the Raging River Land.
“The girls, who have already formed an unbreakable bond, begin a quest to find them. Along the way, they are joined by the Rock Troll King, a young flying sea unicorn, a wizard, and mysterious warrior boys. On the other hand, the Raging River Land, together with witches, gnomes, dragons, and never-seen-before air, land, and river creatures, all try to stop this unusual band of friends.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jerry Goldstein’s engaging tale follows Anabelle and Grace-e on their many different adventures and battles against evil magical creatures as they work together to save their mother and grandmother. But will their magic be enough to save the day, or will the powers of evil manage to defeat them?
Full of colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Goldstein’s tale to life, “An Adventure in the Magical Forest with Anabelle and Grace-e” is sure to delight readers of all ages, leaving them spellbound and on the edge of their seat with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase “An Adventure in the Magical Forest with Anabelle and Grace-e” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
