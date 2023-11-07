Author Jerry Goldstein’s New Book, “An Adventure in the Magical Forest with Anabelle and Grace-e,” is a Riveting Tale Following Two Girls and Their Magical Adventures

Recent release “An Adventure in the Magical Forest with Anabelle and Grace-e,” from Page Publishing author Jerry Goldstein, is a captivating story that follows a young girl named Anabelle, who decides to explore the Magical Forest one day and meets her magical twin named Grace-e. Together the two must set off on a quest to save their mother and grandmother from evil forces with the help of a few friends.