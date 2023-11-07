Michelle SanGregory Kramer’s New Book, “Bub the Beagle: From Naughty to Nice,” is a Lighthearted Story Following a Sweet Pup’s Christmas Evolution from Naughty to Nice

Recent release “Bub the Beagle: From Naughty to Nice,” from Page Publishing author Michelle SanGregory Kramer, is a charmingly illustrated children’s story sure to become a holiday favorite. Join the Jones family as they navigate the frustrating antics of their beloved pup until they witness a true Christmas miracle.