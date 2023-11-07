Michelle SanGregory Kramer’s New Book, “Bub the Beagle: From Naughty to Nice,” is a Lighthearted Story Following a Sweet Pup’s Christmas Evolution from Naughty to Nice
Recent release “Bub the Beagle: From Naughty to Nice,” from Page Publishing author Michelle SanGregory Kramer, is a charmingly illustrated children’s story sure to become a holiday favorite. Join the Jones family as they navigate the frustrating antics of their beloved pup until they witness a true Christmas miracle.
Tiffin, OH, November 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Michelle SanGregory Kramer, a mom, wife, lifelong animal lover, and semi-retired technical writer for top software companies, whose love of writing began in the same Ohio elementary school where she now volunteers as a reading mentor, has realized her dream of publishing stories for children with her new book, “Bub the Beagle: From Naughty to Nice.”
A nose on four paws!
Beagles are well known for being super sniffers and avid eaters, and Bub is no exception. Unfortunately, his special gifts get him into a great deal of trouble with his family, and poor Bub can’t make it stop…until a familiar children’s hero steps in with some good old-fashioned Christmas magic.
Snuggle up with your little ones to read this funny story about Bub the Beagle and find out how the author evokes the best sights, sounds, smells, and tastes of Christmas in this delightful tale.
Published by Page Publishing, Michelle SanGregory Kramer’s engrossing book is a wonderful addition to any children’s library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Bub the Beagle: From Naughty to Nice” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
