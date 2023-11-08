Author Ralph Peluso’s New Book, "Back Stories: Skeletons and Dirty Laundry," is About What Seems Like the Perfect American Family with an Idyllic Fairy-Tale Life
Recent release “Back Stories: Skeletons and Dirty Laundry,” from Page Publishing author Ralph Peluso, follows a seemingly perfect family as hidden secrets start coming out, and life gets more complicated than they could have ever imagined.
Bridgeville, DE, November 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ralph Peluso who is retired and living in Delaware with his wife, Janet, has completed his new book, “Back Stories: Skeletons and Dirty Laundry”: an enthralling novel that follows the unraveling of a seemingly perfect family.
Tommy McDowell—business owner, a dedicated husband with a beautiful, dedicated wife and three loving children—had it all. He concealed a different life from her; his adult children hid the details of their lives. The beat goes on—everyone has something to hide. When the unfiltered truth peeks out and snowballs, chaos reigns.
After a successful career in finance and business, author Ralph Peluso began writing. His first novel, “512,” a historical fiction based on the life and career of Babe Ruth, was published in 2014. Ralph has remained active. He continues to write. He serves as the literary editor for the Zebra Press in Alexandria, Virginia, and authors the “Book of the Month” articles. He hosts “Reading, Writing, and Ralph,” a Z-TV production. Ralph is a contributing author to SABR (Society of American Baseball Researchers) writing projects and performs as a member of the 2nd Street Players of Milford, Delaware. Born and raised in New York City, Ralph is an avid Yankee fan. He holds advanced degrees from the City University of New York (CUNY).
Ralph writes, “From the time of his first high-school communal shower, Tommy never gave a second thought about walking naked among of group of young men. He didn’t stroll into crowded shower rooms but pranced in like a proud rooster. Reticence or shame wasn’t an issue. Proudly, he showed off his body. Tommy admired the more endowed boys, never worried about an extended stare. As a star athlete, no one questioned which team he played for.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ralph Peluso’s unpredictable story features a serial killer, a con artist, and a dominatrix, allowing readers to follow along as lives unravel in a heartbeat.
Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase “Back Stories: Skeletons and Dirty Laundry” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Tommy McDowell—business owner, a dedicated husband with a beautiful, dedicated wife and three loving children—had it all. He concealed a different life from her; his adult children hid the details of their lives. The beat goes on—everyone has something to hide. When the unfiltered truth peeks out and snowballs, chaos reigns.
After a successful career in finance and business, author Ralph Peluso began writing. His first novel, “512,” a historical fiction based on the life and career of Babe Ruth, was published in 2014. Ralph has remained active. He continues to write. He serves as the literary editor for the Zebra Press in Alexandria, Virginia, and authors the “Book of the Month” articles. He hosts “Reading, Writing, and Ralph,” a Z-TV production. Ralph is a contributing author to SABR (Society of American Baseball Researchers) writing projects and performs as a member of the 2nd Street Players of Milford, Delaware. Born and raised in New York City, Ralph is an avid Yankee fan. He holds advanced degrees from the City University of New York (CUNY).
Ralph writes, “From the time of his first high-school communal shower, Tommy never gave a second thought about walking naked among of group of young men. He didn’t stroll into crowded shower rooms but pranced in like a proud rooster. Reticence or shame wasn’t an issue. Proudly, he showed off his body. Tommy admired the more endowed boys, never worried about an extended stare. As a star athlete, no one questioned which team he played for.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ralph Peluso’s unpredictable story features a serial killer, a con artist, and a dominatrix, allowing readers to follow along as lives unravel in a heartbeat.
Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase “Back Stories: Skeletons and Dirty Laundry” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories