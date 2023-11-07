Author Andriana Haueter’s New Book, "You are a Butterfly," is a Meaningful Children’s Story with an Important Lesson to Share About Constantly Learning and Growing
Recent release “You are a Butterfly,” from Covenant Books author Andriana Haueter, is the story of a girl named Ella who returns home from a discouraging day at school and learns a powerful truth from her mother.
Vineyard, UT, November 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Andriana Haueter, who grew up in beautiful Florence, Montana, has completed her new book, “You are a Butterfly”: a compelling children’s story that introduces a young girl named Ella who is taught by her mother, using the metaphor of a butterfly, that although she may be a caterpillar now, her destiny is to become a spectacular butterfly.
Author Andriana Haueter takes pride in her Greek heritage and loves spending time with her family. She is married to her best friend, Taylor, and together, they reside in Utah with their sweet pup, Olly.
Haueter writes, “Before Ella crawled into bed, she knelt to pray, ‘Dear God, thank You for helping me when I need you. Thank You for helping me to own up to my mistakes and say sorry. Thank You for making me unique and helping me to love myself for who I am. Thank You for helping me to become a butterfly. Amen.’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Andriana Haueter’s new book offers encouragement to young readers and listeners, reminding them that they will continue to learn and grow as they get older.
Readers can purchase “You are a Butterfly” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Andriana Haueter takes pride in her Greek heritage and loves spending time with her family. She is married to her best friend, Taylor, and together, they reside in Utah with their sweet pup, Olly.
Haueter writes, “Before Ella crawled into bed, she knelt to pray, ‘Dear God, thank You for helping me when I need you. Thank You for helping me to own up to my mistakes and say sorry. Thank You for making me unique and helping me to love myself for who I am. Thank You for helping me to become a butterfly. Amen.’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Andriana Haueter’s new book offers encouragement to young readers and listeners, reminding them that they will continue to learn and grow as they get older.
Readers can purchase “You are a Butterfly” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories