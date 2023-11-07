Author D. Lindsay’s New Book, “Prince BJ and Princess Patch are Missing,” is an Exhilarating Story of Two Royal Puppies Who Are Kidnapped and Used for Ransom

Recent release “Prince BJ and Princess Patch are Missing,” from Covenant Books author D. Lindsay, is a riveting story that follows the royal puppies Prince BJ and Princess Patch who are kidnapped by the bad wizard's daughter, Summer Maze. With the help of their friends, they manage to escape but must evade Summer's forces and protect the forest from her wicked grasp.