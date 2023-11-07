Author D. Lindsay’s New Book, “Prince BJ and Princess Patch are Missing,” is an Exhilarating Story of Two Royal Puppies Who Are Kidnapped and Used for Ransom
Recent release “Prince BJ and Princess Patch are Missing,” from Covenant Books author D. Lindsay, is a riveting story that follows the royal puppies Prince BJ and Princess Patch who are kidnapped by the bad wizard's daughter, Summer Maze. With the help of their friends, they manage to escape but must evade Summer's forces and protect the forest from her wicked grasp.
New York, NY, November 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- D. Lindsay, a loving mother and grandmother enjoying her retirement, has completed her new book, “Prince BJ and Princess Patch are Missing”: a captivating tale that follows two royal Pekingese puppies who are kidnapped by the villainous Summer Maze in her attempts to take control of the forest and its treasure.
Lindsay starts her tale, “Once upon a time, Prince BJ and Princess Patch, two Pekingese puppies of royalty, were at the palace, running through the flower garden. The puppies said good morning to Liza the butterfly, when a man approached them and grabbed the puppies and took them.
“Both of the puppies, fighting and struggling to break free, were put in a crate and covered up. When they reached their destination, they were groggy. They opened their eyes, and there stood Summer Maze (the bad wizard’s daughter).
“Summer came up to the puppies, and she said, ‘Mommy would be so proud of me right now because I have captured the royal puppies. Guard!’ yelled Summer Maze. ‘Take them away for now to the dungeon.’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, D. Lindsay’s new book is the latest entry in the author’s “Prince BJ and Princess Patch” series, which she began writing for her granddaughter and is inspired by the adventures of her two Pekingese puppies. With action-packed thrills and vibrant artwork to bring Lindsay’s tale to life, “Prince BJ and Princess Patch are Missing” is sure to take readers of all ages on a magical ride, leaving them eager for the next Prince BJ and Princess Patch adventure.
Readers can purchase “Prince BJ and Princess Patch are Missing” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
