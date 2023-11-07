Asantewaa Tweedie’s Newly Released “A Bouquet of Flowers: And Other Stories” is an Inspiring Collection of Personal Reflections and Messages of Faith
“A Bouquet of Flowers: And Other Stories,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Asantewaa Tweedie, is an enjoyable reading experience that brings readers an insightful perspective on women’s issues, faith, life as non-native American, and much more.
Severna Park, MD, November 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Bouquet of Flowers: And Other Stories”: a potent reminder of life’s challenges and God’s blessings. “A Bouquet of Flowers: And Other Stories” is the creation of published author Asantewaa Tweedie, a dedicated wife and mother who was born and raised in Ghana, West Africa. After meeting her husband while he served in the Peace Corps, Tweedie moved to the United States.
Tweedie shares, “A Bouquet of Flowers and Other Stories is about receiving God’s love, loving yourself, and loving others. The early years of Asantewaa’s life was a period of undivided attention and love from her father. Her parents separated when she was five years old. Her father remarried when Asantewaa was twelve, and her stepmother abused her emotionally. When Asantewaa reunited with her biological mother when she was sixteen, she was exploited by her mother. Asantewaa knew the unconditional love of her father and God. She persevered and excelled in life by studying the Bible and applying the principles to her life. Asantewaa encourages other women to be assertive and face life with divine boldness, intentional acts of kindness, and loving God. Asantewaa has also written and self-published Melting Pot: Ghanaian Cooking with a Twist, full of delicious recipes and nourishing wisdom from her native country, Ghana.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Asantewaa Tweedie’s new book will entertain while imparting encouraging guidance to women facing similar challenges.
Consumers can purchase “A Bouquet of Flowers: And Other Stories” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Bouquet of Flowers: And Other Stories,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
