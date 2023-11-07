Asantewaa Tweedie’s Newly Released “A Bouquet of Flowers: And Other Stories” is an Inspiring Collection of Personal Reflections and Messages of Faith

“A Bouquet of Flowers: And Other Stories,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Asantewaa Tweedie, is an enjoyable reading experience that brings readers an insightful perspective on women’s issues, faith, life as non-native American, and much more.