Kristopher Paredes’s Newly Released "Revelation: The Prosperous Salvation of the Mind" is a Deeply Personal Journey Explored via Compelling Prose
“Revelation: The Prosperous Salvation of the Mind,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kristopher Paredes, is a creative memoir that brings perspective to a life of unexpected challenge through unique poetic works.
Laredo, TX, November 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Revelation: The Prosperous Salvation of the Mind”: an engaging biographical study that also offers a unique spiritual encouragement. “Revelation: The Prosperous Salvation of the Mind” is the creation of published author Kristopher Paredes.
Paredes shares, “These are words for anyone struggling with life and seeking a bit of enlightenment. I have included some of my personal experiences through poetry—these are all true personal affairs. There is literally blood, sweat, and tears behind the many accounts I’m sharing. For many years, I lived with secrets and emotions bottled up; now I share them with you, my public. This is in hopes that my stories of triumph and misfortune can help you through the darkness and illuminate your path. Know that it is strong and very vivid material—these are my own words and expressions—most of it through firsthand experience. This is not your average ordinary poetry; some may even think of this as the diary of a madman. Just know I speak from the heart with the utmost sincerity as these testimonies to me are the realization that God is real and very present in all of our lives somehow. I am just a man doing all that I can—a real person that is humble, trying to live this life that has been a rumble.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kristopher Paredes’s new book will surprise, entertain, and encourage a pause for reflection as readers open a window to a surprising journey of faith.
Consumers can purchase “Revelation: The Prosperous Salvation of the Mind” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Revelation: The Prosperous Salvation of the Mind,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
