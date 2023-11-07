Luis Neftaly Flores’s Newly Released "Don’t Judge Me!" is an Engaging Memoir That Takes Readers to the Heart of a Redemption Journey
“Don’t Judge Me!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Luis Neftaly Flores, is an empowering message for anyone who has strayed from the path and suddenly finds themselves facing an uncertain future.
Glastonbury, CT, November 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Don’t Judge Me!”: an honest look into a journey of healing and spiritual rebirth. “Don’t Judge Me!” is the creation of published author Luis Neftaly Flores, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who was born in Puerto Rico and later moved to Connecticut.
Flores shares, “Dan Rather of CBS News calls it 'The Killing Fields of America,' but little do they know about the dreams those kids had. Somehow I escaped the destruction these kids were about to get into, so I could tell my side of the story that ruined so many lives forever.
“I myself was blinded by the powers of darkness. We had a code and believed in death before dishonor.
“As I matured, I realized how there is no honor six feet under and how you’re forgotten after a few decades behind bars, all because we lived by a code that was a lie.
“We tend to blame the man with the power to lock us up and throw away the key, but we forget who made a choice to follow that code that gave that man the power.
As we sit in our cells wondering, 'Why me? Why me?' I remember there is no honor in a lie.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Luis Neftaly Flores’s new book will bring readers a compelling look into the author’s most cherished and challenging moments.
Consumers can purchase “Don’t Judge Me!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Don’t Judge Me!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
