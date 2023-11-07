Gary Texter’s Newly Released “Finding Hope Within the Crisis: Lessons Learned in Life Including My 9-Month COVID Journey” is a Moving Personal Memoir

“Finding Hope Within the Crisis: Lessons Learned in Life Including My 9-Month COVID Journey,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gary Texter, is a richly detailed autobiographical study that takes readers through the author’s most cherished and challenging moments including a near-death experience during the height of the pandemic.