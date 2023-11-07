Gary Texter’s Newly Released “Finding Hope Within the Crisis: Lessons Learned in Life Including My 9-Month COVID Journey” is a Moving Personal Memoir
“Finding Hope Within the Crisis: Lessons Learned in Life Including My 9-Month COVID Journey,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gary Texter, is a richly detailed autobiographical study that takes readers through the author’s most cherished and challenging moments including a near-death experience during the height of the pandemic.
Bloomingburg, NY, November 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Finding Hope Within the Crisis: Lessons Learned in Life Including My 9-Month COVID Journey”: a potent reminder of the blessings found even in the most trying of times. “Finding Hope Within the Crisis: Lessons Learned in Life Including My 9-Month COVID Journey” is the creation of published author Gary Texter, a dedicated husband who was appointed in 2007 Pastoral Assistant at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Bloomingburg, New York. Being given that trust, Gary decided to pursue masters courses in theology from the Institute of Religious Studies at St Joseph’s Seminary. Also in 2007, Gary was asked to join the Pastoral Care Advisory Board at a local hospital as well as The Greater Middletown Interfaith Council. He is a founding member of the Greater Middletown Interfaith Council Warming Station for the Homeless, which opened its doors during the winter of 2008 and continues to provide a warm space for homeless persons to sleep and have a meal during the brutally cold nights each winter.
Texter shares, “Have you gone through challenging times, wondering where to turn? In those difficult times in life, God has been my hope. As a small boy, I learned that God is always with us. And I sensed God’s presence not only in church but also in the family, and, later, in friendships and marriage. Meditating on the scripture, The Healing of a Paralytic (Luke 5:17–26), I saw myself in the different characters in that scripture during life: a Pharisee, judging others, someone in the crowd, observing and listening, and many times being one of the men carrying the paralytic on the stretcher. During the crises of life, I was the paralytic on the stretcher, including both figuratively and literally during the largest single crisis of my life—my nine-month ordeal with COVID-19, going to death’s door and back! It was others who carried me on that stretcher, and I saw God’s hope through those that were there to carry me. Whether it was the woman I hadn’t known before, tapping me on the shoulder asking how my mother was doing and telling me she was praying for her, to an entire church in Bloomingburg, praying for her, and, many years later, for me when I was in the grips of COVID-19, God’s hope shines through people. I will be eternally grateful to all the women and men in the medical field, many of them are in this book, and some who I may never know their names. They were and continue to be God’s vessels of hope for me. As are the many who prayed, locally, around the country, and the world. With joy upon my return home, Dr. Gulati, my local doctor declared it 'nothing short of a Christmas miracle.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gary Texter’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers reflect on the key moments that held the biggest lessons of faith.
Consumers can purchase “Finding Hope Within the Crisis: Lessons Learned in Life Including My 9-Month COVID Journey” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Finding Hope Within the Crisis: Lessons Learned in Life Including My 9-Month COVID Journey,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Texter shares, “Have you gone through challenging times, wondering where to turn? In those difficult times in life, God has been my hope. As a small boy, I learned that God is always with us. And I sensed God’s presence not only in church but also in the family, and, later, in friendships and marriage. Meditating on the scripture, The Healing of a Paralytic (Luke 5:17–26), I saw myself in the different characters in that scripture during life: a Pharisee, judging others, someone in the crowd, observing and listening, and many times being one of the men carrying the paralytic on the stretcher. During the crises of life, I was the paralytic on the stretcher, including both figuratively and literally during the largest single crisis of my life—my nine-month ordeal with COVID-19, going to death’s door and back! It was others who carried me on that stretcher, and I saw God’s hope through those that were there to carry me. Whether it was the woman I hadn’t known before, tapping me on the shoulder asking how my mother was doing and telling me she was praying for her, to an entire church in Bloomingburg, praying for her, and, many years later, for me when I was in the grips of COVID-19, God’s hope shines through people. I will be eternally grateful to all the women and men in the medical field, many of them are in this book, and some who I may never know their names. They were and continue to be God’s vessels of hope for me. As are the many who prayed, locally, around the country, and the world. With joy upon my return home, Dr. Gulati, my local doctor declared it 'nothing short of a Christmas miracle.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gary Texter’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers reflect on the key moments that held the biggest lessons of faith.
Consumers can purchase “Finding Hope Within the Crisis: Lessons Learned in Life Including My 9-Month COVID Journey” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Finding Hope Within the Crisis: Lessons Learned in Life Including My 9-Month COVID Journey,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories