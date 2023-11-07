Charlene McCarrell’s Newly Released “Grace Is Not Just A Girl’s Name” is a Powerful Testimony That Celebrates the Endless Grace God Offers
“Grace Is Not Just A Girl’s Name,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Charlene McCarrell, is an enjoyable blend of memoir and spiritual encouragement as the author reflects on key moments that have lead to a life of resolute faith and appreciation for all God offers.
Sedro Woolley, WA, November 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Grace Is Not Just A Girl’s Name”: a thoughtful collection of personal experiences, observations, and moments of inspiration. “Grace Is Not Just A Girl’s Name” is the creation of published author Charlene McCarrell.
McCarrell shares, “Life does not discriminate when doling out good and bad in our lives. Both of these touch all of us, regardless of who we are and where we come from.
“The good news is that this is not the end of our story.
“The author’s life was and is a roller coaster of both good and bad instances. This is a story of her journey from hopelessness to the discovery of hope in God, who loves us more than anyone here on earth could love us. How she found a 'peace that surpasses all understanding,' to quote the Bible.
“Imagine someone who looks at your heart, who sees all that you could be instead of all that you are or all that you are not. Someone that will forgive all you have done once and for all, never to bring it up again. Never to punish you just one more time. Is guilt a part of your life? How about a sense of your life spinning out of control? A hurt that has cut you so deep that you thought you couldn’t survive. You do not need to continue in this downward spiral. There is a well of life-giving water there for you. The author will take you on her journey of discovering who she is and whom she belongs to. What she learned about herself and what she chose to do to turn her life around.
“You, too, can move your hurts and scars to a place of healing and restoration. You, too, can stand tall and move out of the shadows that hold you back from living the way you were made to be. Move into the light, and choose life and joy. It’s there, waiting for you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charlene McCarrell’s new book is a poignant reminder of the need to lean into one’s faith during times of struggle.
Consumers can purchase “Grace Is Not Just A Girl’s Name” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Grace Is Not Just A Girl’s Name,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
