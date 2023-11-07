Susan A. Crawford’s Newly Released “As Sure as God Made Little Green Apples, There Will Always Be Love” is a Poignant True Story of Love, Faith, and Fate
“As Sure as God Made Little Green Apples, There Will Always Be Love,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Susan A. Crawford, is an enjoyable reflection on the paths needed to join two fated hearts together in a passionate love story, as shared through the personal memoirs of both partners.
Newnan, GA, November 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “As Sure as God Made Little Green Apples, There Will Always be Love”: A touching celebration of bygone days and hopeful hearts. “As Sure as God Made Little Green Apples, There Will Always Be Love” is the creation of published author Susan A. Crawford.
Crawford shares, “A little girl stares with amazement at the big city while she grasps her grandfather’s hand…
“A little boy watches his grandmother struggle to collect firewood with only one good leg and an old chair for balance…
“A modern Cinderella story about a pretty young girl with childhood dreams and an innocent heart. A handsome young man with a drive for the wild side and a passion for living life to the fullest.
“Can two young lives so completely opposite of each other form a lasting relationship?
“This true love story is presented in its rawest, most unedited form through the memoirs of two individuals destined to meet and fall in love.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susan A. Crawford’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers witness a love story unfold through deeply personal remembrances.
A recent review states, “I very much enjoyed this book. It takes you back to a time when America seemed a little less crazy, a little more pure. And yet at the heart of it is finding that lifelong love from the perspective of her and him. That love, as wholesome as apple pie, is not defined by time or era, making the book as relevant today as in the period it was written. A wonderful read.”
Consumers can purchase “As Sure as God Made Little Green Apples, There Will Always Be Love” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “As Sure as God Made Little Green Apples, There Will Always Be Love,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
