Susan A. Crawford’s Newly Released “As Sure as God Made Little Green Apples, There Will Always Be Love” is a Poignant True Story of Love, Faith, and Fate

“As Sure as God Made Little Green Apples, There Will Always Be Love,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Susan A. Crawford, is an enjoyable reflection on the paths needed to join two fated hearts together in a passionate love story, as shared through the personal memoirs of both partners.