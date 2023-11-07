Author Kevin Stout’s New Book, "A Daily Devotional in the Gospel of John," is a Year-Long Guided Study Designed to Walk Readers Through the Final Holy Gospel
Recent release “A Daily Devotional in the Gospel of John,” from Covenant Books author Kevin Stout, is a unique daily study guide aimed at helping readers gain a better understanding of John’s Gospel, thus improving their relationship with Christ and his teachings and finding the strength to share their faith with others.
Plainfield, IL, November 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kevin Stout, a born-again Christian and a lover of Jesus and Scripture, has completed his new book, “A Daily Devotional in the Gospel of John”: a powerful collection of daily reflections and ruminations to help guide one’s study of the John’s Gospel, and deepen one’s understanding of his account of the life, teaching, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
“The Gospel of John quickly became my favorite book, and the Upper Room discourse, chapters 13 through 17, are some of the best passages in the whole Bible,” writes Stout. “The Apostle John was the disciple whom Jesus loved. He had a very special relationship with Jesus. John was not inspired to write his Gospel until twenty to thirty years after the other Gospels had been written. His purpose was to bring people back to Jesus.
“John wrote the five latest written books in the Bible. This Gospel, 1, 2, and 3 John, and Revelation. Reading this book, even a little at a time, will help the reader grasp what John was saying and some of what Jesus had done. The whole Gospel of John is represented throughout the calendar year and a special selection of scriptures for Christmastime that reflect God’s wrapping paper for His gift to the world.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kevin Stout’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to share his love for the Gospel and help each reader draw a little closer to Jesus on their walk with Him. Through Stout’s guided study of the Gospel of John, readers are sure to discover new things about the Lord and gain a deeper understanding of John’s relationship with Christ.
Readers can purchase “A Daily Devotional in the Gospel of John” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“The Gospel of John quickly became my favorite book, and the Upper Room discourse, chapters 13 through 17, are some of the best passages in the whole Bible,” writes Stout. “The Apostle John was the disciple whom Jesus loved. He had a very special relationship with Jesus. John was not inspired to write his Gospel until twenty to thirty years after the other Gospels had been written. His purpose was to bring people back to Jesus.
“John wrote the five latest written books in the Bible. This Gospel, 1, 2, and 3 John, and Revelation. Reading this book, even a little at a time, will help the reader grasp what John was saying and some of what Jesus had done. The whole Gospel of John is represented throughout the calendar year and a special selection of scriptures for Christmastime that reflect God’s wrapping paper for His gift to the world.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kevin Stout’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to share his love for the Gospel and help each reader draw a little closer to Jesus on their walk with Him. Through Stout’s guided study of the Gospel of John, readers are sure to discover new things about the Lord and gain a deeper understanding of John’s relationship with Christ.
Readers can purchase “A Daily Devotional in the Gospel of John” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories