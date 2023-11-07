Author Kevin Stout’s New Book, "A Daily Devotional in the Gospel of John," is a Year-Long Guided Study Designed to Walk Readers Through the Final Holy Gospel

Recent release “A Daily Devotional in the Gospel of John,” from Covenant Books author Kevin Stout, is a unique daily study guide aimed at helping readers gain a better understanding of John’s Gospel, thus improving their relationship with Christ and his teachings and finding the strength to share their faith with others.