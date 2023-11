Oakland Health Associates: Mental Health & The Holidays

Clarkston, MI, November 05, 2023 --( PR.com )-- The holidays can be an especially hard time for people struggling with mental health related symptoms. With shorter, colder, and less sun-filled days over the next several months, self-care is more important than ever. Are you increasingly tired, irritable, and/or have an overall feeling of sadness or hopelessness? Do you feel like you would rather sleep longer, participate less in social functions, and/or dread having conversations with co-workers, friends, and/or loved ones? Are you experiencing more physical symptoms, such as headaches, back pain, and/or physical tension? These are all classic signs and symptoms associated with the onset and/or persistence of mental health related issues.The professionals at Oakland Health Associates in the Clarkston/Waterford/Oxford communities are now offering immediate availability for individuals struggling with mental health related concerns. The team is made up of psychiatrists, nurse practitioners and physicians associates, counselors, psychologists, social workers and other support staff and are standing by for in-person and/or virtual appointments. Oakland Health Associates will also coordinate services with existing primary care, behavioral health, and/or other specialty professionals to complement your care in order to achieve the best possible results. From assessment and diagnosis, to psychological testing, medication management, and/or counseling, the staff are ready, willing, and able to help patients achieve the results they are looking for.Your mental health and wellbeing is important. If you or someone you know may be struggling with mental health related concerns, seek out a trusted source and schedule an appointment today.Call today for an immediate appointment (248-618-3920)