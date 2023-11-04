Industry Tech Days 2023: A Resounding Success with Record-Breaking Attendance and Exciting Enhancements
Boise, ID, November 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- EETech, the leader in electronics industry data insights, community, and digital transformation celebrates the resounding success of All About Circuits virtual conference Industry Tech Days (ITD) 2023. This annual event, renowned for its commitment to innovation and industry insights, surpassed all expectations, drawing an astounding 60,000 attendees from across the globe.
Revolutionizing the Experience-
This year was transformative for ITD with the launch of a comprehensive overhaul of the user interface, providing attendees with a more intuitive and engaging experience. Exhibitor booths were made accessible earlier, offering increased interaction opportunities between participants and exhibitors. Attendees were also treated to an expanded prize pool, with five grand prizes awarded, and an updated array of giveaway items.
Record-Breaking Attendance-
ITD 2023 attendance, at 60,000 participants, reflects a substantial growth from the 40,000 attendees in the last two years and the initial 20,000 in the inaugural year.
Insights from the Demographics Survey-
A survey of attendees provided valuable insights into the demographic composition of the Industry Tech Days 2023 audience:
Geographic Distribution: 38% from the USA, 24% from Europe, 14% from Asia
Professional Background: 67% working professionals, 10% students, Remaining attendees identified as Makers, Educators, or Retired professionals
Occupational Roles: 67% engineers or senior engineers, 11% in executive/management roles
Positive Feedback and Anticipation for Future Events-
Attendees overwhelmingly praised the event, with the top-rated aspect being the opportunity to learn about new industry trends. A remarkable 98% of surveyed participants expressed their intention to attend Industry Tech Days next year.
Feedback included:
"Overall, I thought the sessions were informative and helpful in our current activities."
"I really enjoy attending ITD each year. I look forward to attending next year."
"I’ve shared info from one of the presentations with a client, and they are now looking at the possibility of using the technology in an upcoming design."
Inspirational Keynote Speakers and Informative Sessions-
The event featured distinguished keynote speakers, including:
Agustya Mehta, Director of System Platforms at Meta
Henrik Mannesson, GM of Grid Infrastructure, Industrial Systems at Texas Instruments
Oliver Dial, CTO at IBM Quantum
Jack Kang, SVP of Business Development & Customer Experience at SiFive
An industry panel discussion included representatives from Microchip, Menlo Micro, and Endries International:
Rich Simonsic, Executive Vice President at Microchip
Russ Garcia, CEO at Menlo Micro
Michael Knight, President & CEO of Endries International Inc.
In addition to the keynotes, ITD featured 39 live sessions covering a wide spectrum of topics, from "Using GaN Technology for High Efficiency in Low to Medium Power Applications" to "Innovative Capacitor Solutions for Transforming Energy Storage, Solar Inverters & EV Charging Applications" and the compelling "Powerful Convergence of AI & IoT"
Event Content Beyond the Live Experience-
All event content, including live sessions and exhibitor information, is available on-demand in All About Circuit’s Partner Content Hub for a limited time, ensuring that the learning and networking opportunities extend beyond the live event. Access is available at: https://www.allaboutcircuits.com/news/industry-tech-days-2023-a-recap-with-links-to-every-live-session/
Industry Tech Days 2023 has set a new standard for excellence, providing an unparalleled platform for knowledge-sharing, networking, and innovation. As we reflect on this year's success, anticipation builds for the continued growth and impact of Industry Tech Days in the years to come.
About Industry Tech Days:
ITD is a premier annual event that brings together professionals, experts, and enthusiasts from the electronics technology industry to share insights, explore innovations, and foster collaboration. Learn more at https://www.allaboutcircuits.com/tech-days/fall-2023/
About EETech:
EETech is a B2B data, community and digital transformation company that connects industry stakeholders with vital data intelligence, digital solutions and products when and how they need them. Its mission is to combine data, digital presence, e-commerce and community engagement solutions to create an engine for growth in the expanding electronics value chain. Dedicated to creating unparalleled opportunities for networking, learning, and collaboration and with a strong commitment to innovation and excellence, EETech consistently delivers industry-leading events that shape the future of engineering. www.eetech.com
