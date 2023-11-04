NJ Band Wins Country Group of the Year
New Jersey-based Southpaw was named Country Group of the Year at the 2023 Josie Music Awards in Nashville, where the trio also won "Modern Country Song of the Year."
Westfield, NJ, November 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- New Jersey-based country music trio Southpaw was named “Country Group of the Year” at the 2023 Josie Music Awards, held October 22 at the historic Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. The group was also awarded Modern Country Song of the Year honors for its single “Your Name,” which was released earlier this year.
“What an amazing honor to be recognized by the Josie Music Awards,” said guitarist Colin McConnell. “The breadth of indie music talent in that hall was so inspiring.” Adds keyboardist and producer Sean Garnhart, “Hearing our music echoing inside the legendary Opry during our walk up was incredibly special.”
For lead singer Christine Radlmann of Westfield, it was not her first opportunity to stand on the legendary Opry stage. Radlmann was awarded “Female Country Vocalist of the Year” honors in 2022. “Standing in that legendary ‘circle’ at the Grand Ole Opry and receiving songwriting honors for ‘Your Name’ was an especially powerful moment,” said Radlmann. “That song comes from a very personal and emotional place for me, and I’m so moved to know it touches others.”
Radlmann was also a 2023 runner-up for “Female Modern Country Artist of the Year” and “Female Modern Country Vocalist of the Year.”
The Josie Music Awards is the largest independent music awards show in the world. This year, a record 59,000 entries were reviewed by a distinguished panel of music industry experts, and fewer than 2.5 percent of entries received a nomination. Southpaw was also nominated for four Songwriter Achievement Awards for works that will appear on its upcoming sophomore album, due for release by the end of this year.
Since its 2021 debut album, “Unhitched,” Southpaw has been played on more than 400 radio stations worldwide. The band was also named a top-ten national finalist in the Jack Daniels Battle of the Bar Bands competition, sponsored by the country’s largest radio broadcaster, iHeartRadio. The band recently signed with Deko Entertainment, which distributes through ADA/Warner Music.
“What an amazing honor to be recognized by the Josie Music Awards,” said guitarist Colin McConnell. “The breadth of indie music talent in that hall was so inspiring.” Adds keyboardist and producer Sean Garnhart, “Hearing our music echoing inside the legendary Opry during our walk up was incredibly special.”
For lead singer Christine Radlmann of Westfield, it was not her first opportunity to stand on the legendary Opry stage. Radlmann was awarded “Female Country Vocalist of the Year” honors in 2022. “Standing in that legendary ‘circle’ at the Grand Ole Opry and receiving songwriting honors for ‘Your Name’ was an especially powerful moment,” said Radlmann. “That song comes from a very personal and emotional place for me, and I’m so moved to know it touches others.”
Radlmann was also a 2023 runner-up for “Female Modern Country Artist of the Year” and “Female Modern Country Vocalist of the Year.”
The Josie Music Awards is the largest independent music awards show in the world. This year, a record 59,000 entries were reviewed by a distinguished panel of music industry experts, and fewer than 2.5 percent of entries received a nomination. Southpaw was also nominated for four Songwriter Achievement Awards for works that will appear on its upcoming sophomore album, due for release by the end of this year.
Since its 2021 debut album, “Unhitched,” Southpaw has been played on more than 400 radio stations worldwide. The band was also named a top-ten national finalist in the Jack Daniels Battle of the Bar Bands competition, sponsored by the country’s largest radio broadcaster, iHeartRadio. The band recently signed with Deko Entertainment, which distributes through ADA/Warner Music.
Contact
SouthpawContact
Christine Radlmann
201-978-6161
https://www.southpawcity.com
Christine Radlmann
201-978-6161
https://www.southpawcity.com
Categories