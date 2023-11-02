Author Gordy Carlson’s New Book, "Ordinary Man/Extraordinary God," Reveals the Ways in Which God Has Been Involved in the Author's Life, Providing Hope and Encouragement

Recent release “Ordinary Man/Extraordinary God,” from Covenant Books author Gordy Carlson, is a profound account that documents the Lord's involvement in the author's life, carrying him through his struggles and providing him with innumerable blessings. Through sharing his story, Carlson hopes to inspire readers to seek out the Lord and forge their own lasting relationship with Him.