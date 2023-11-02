Author Gordy Carlson’s New Book, "Ordinary Man/Extraordinary God," Reveals the Ways in Which God Has Been Involved in the Author's Life, Providing Hope and Encouragement
Recent release “Ordinary Man/Extraordinary God,” from Covenant Books author Gordy Carlson, is a profound account that documents the Lord's involvement in the author's life, carrying him through his struggles and providing him with innumerable blessings. Through sharing his story, Carlson hopes to inspire readers to seek out the Lord and forge their own lasting relationship with Him.
Anoka, MN, November 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Gordy Carlson, who serves part-time on staff at the Anoka Campus of Eagle Brook Church and has made his retirement home in Anoka, Minnesota, with his wife, Sandra, has completed his new book, “Ordinary Man/Extraordinary God”: a powerful memoir that reveals how the Lord has influenced the author’s life, standing with Him and providing His support every step of the way through all of life’s most difficult moments.
“The Bible is a book unlike any other book ever written,” shares Carlson. “God used different men, over a period of time, to record His thoughts and words to mankind. In essence, the men were the pen (or quill) in the hand of God. Each of our lives is also a book to be read by others. Some books have more chapters. Some have longer chapters. Some have more colorful chapters. With some, the ending is too abrupt.
“‘Ordinary Man/Extraordinary God’ is my attempt to be a pen in the hand of God. It is my attempt to brag about God by recalling His involvement in my life. I hope it inspires you to reflect and look for moments where you can brag about Him too.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gordy Carlson’s new book is a captivating true story that is sure to open the eyes of readers as they discover the incredible possibilities available to them through allowing God into their hearts and placing their faith in Him. Thought-provoking and poignant, “Ordinary Man/Extraordinary God” is sure to leave readers spellbound and remain with them long after its heartfelt conclusion.
Readers can purchase “Ordinary Man/Extraordinary God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“The Bible is a book unlike any other book ever written,” shares Carlson. “God used different men, over a period of time, to record His thoughts and words to mankind. In essence, the men were the pen (or quill) in the hand of God. Each of our lives is also a book to be read by others. Some books have more chapters. Some have longer chapters. Some have more colorful chapters. With some, the ending is too abrupt.
“‘Ordinary Man/Extraordinary God’ is my attempt to be a pen in the hand of God. It is my attempt to brag about God by recalling His involvement in my life. I hope it inspires you to reflect and look for moments where you can brag about Him too.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gordy Carlson’s new book is a captivating true story that is sure to open the eyes of readers as they discover the incredible possibilities available to them through allowing God into their hearts and placing their faith in Him. Thought-provoking and poignant, “Ordinary Man/Extraordinary God” is sure to leave readers spellbound and remain with them long after its heartfelt conclusion.
Readers can purchase “Ordinary Man/Extraordinary God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories