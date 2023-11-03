Harris & Harris Announces David Peters Appointed Chief Executive Officer
Effective November 1st, David Peters, who has successfully led the Company as Chief Operating Officer, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer.
Chicago, IL, November 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Harris & Harris (“H&H” or the “Company”), a leader in accounts receivable management and customer care solutions, announced today that it has made an organizational change. David Peters, who has successfully led the Company as Chief Operating Officer, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer. Salvador (“Sal”) Hazday, the former Chief Executive Officer, notified the Board of Directors that he wished to resign for personal and professional reasons. The Company is thankful for Sal’s service and wishes him well in his future endeavors.
Prior to joining Harris & Harris, Peters spent six years at Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (“ADP”) where he held increasingly senior executive positions, including Divisional Vice President/GM Major Account Services. In his final role, David led ADP’s mid-market business on Workforce Now through the Central US. Prior to that role, Peters served fifteen years at Perdoceo Education. He served in various capacities, from leading large and small businesses, building the company’s Shared Services function, and leading Mergers and Acquisitions.
Jon Haas, a Partner with Clarion Capital Partners, commented, “We are excited to promote David Peters to CEO. In his time at Harris & Harris, he has won the respect of our employees as a great communicator, a problem solver, and a leader. We expect he will be terrific in working with our customers to help them manage their difficult revenue cycle challenges. H&H has a lot of momentum right now, and we believe David is the right person to help us build for the future.”
“I am excited to take on this role at Harris & Harris and honored to work with a talented management team to take the Company forward to its next level of business success. H&H is poised to achieve the highest revenues in its history this year, and with significant recent client wins and new analytics and technology investments we are well positioned to continue our growth in the future,” said Peters.
About Harris & Harris
Harris & Harris is a leader in accounts receivable management and customer care solutions. The Company provides third party and first party debt collection, complex claims, customer care, and other complementary services through onshore call centers and employees distributed throughout the US working from home. Harris & Harris serves clients in healthcare, government, and utility end markets. For more information on Harris & Harris, visit www.harriscollect.com.
About Clarion Capital Partners, LLC
Clarion Capital Partners is a New York based middle market private equity firm. Clarion is actively seeking investments in growing companies in a variety of industries including Business and Healthcare Services, Specialty Financial Services, Media, Entertainment and Technology, and Consumer. Additional information on Clarion can be found at www.clarion-capital.com
