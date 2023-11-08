Author Sharon E. Harris’s New Book, "Hide and Seek with Kimora," is a Delightful Children’s Story That Celebrates the Importance of Children Playing and Learning Together
Recent release “Hide and Seek with Kimora,” from Page Publishing author Sharon E. Harris, shows the different personalities of children and how they can blend together, despite differences, and enjoy each other’s company.
Albany, NY, November 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sharon E. Harris, who believes that parents should introduce their children to thought-provoking books that educate and open the imagination, has completed her new book, “Hide and Seek with Kimora”: a children’s book that shows what a day in a child’s life is like when children get together and interact with each other.
Author Sharon E. Harris believes that authors have the tools and abilities to take their readers into a world that is different from their own but at the same token similar to their world. She believes that children’s books have the ability to captivate a child’s attention and their imagination as well, making the ordinary and regular fun and educational.
Harris writes, “Gizmo wanted to play hide-and-seek with the children also. He squeezed into corners, under tables, and into boxes with them, and no matter how much they complained, Gizmo wasn’t going anywhere. He frolicked, spun around, and wagged his tail and caused the person who was doing the seeking to discover the person who was hiding. Nijhier was no help either.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sharon E. Harris’s charming tale is a good, anytime-of-the-day storybook that a child can enjoy, whether they are going off to bed or enjoying the day with a good book in hand.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Hide and Seek with Kimora” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
