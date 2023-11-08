Author AM Johnson’s New Book, “Secrets: Stained Glass,” is a Fascinating Tale That Finds a Little Girl Attempting to Master Her New Powers & Fulfill Her Ultimate Destiny
Recent release “Secrets: Stained Glass,” from Page Publishing author AM Johnson, is a compelling fantasy novel of a young girl who discovers that she has been granted incredible powers but must learn to come into them on her own with no guidance. But as her gifts begin to grow stronger, a series of odd occurrences will test her and her powers, keeping her from gaining her full strength.
New York, NY, November 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- AM Johnson, who holds a Master of Arts in teaching and works as an educator in Texas, has completed her new book, “Secrets: Stained Glass”: a gripping story of a young girl whose life becomes forever changed after she discovers her incredible powers that she must learn to control, or risk losing herself along the way.
“This is a mystical fantasy about a little girl growing into her power while going through what seemed to be unfathomable odds. These unfathomable odds and traditions impeded her growth into the powerful being she was meant to be. Traditions put into force the day she was born were designed for vengeance. She does not know and does not have a clue that the dreams she has had since she was a child are very real; very real places; or, how she survived it all. This book alludes to a world of places outside of the world as we know it.
“She never understood that she was truly different and that from a very young age was encouraged by any means necessary not to embrace that power she could feel but could not explain. Having no guidance, she was in a whirlwind of uncertainty throughout the years.”
Published by Page Publishing, AM Johnson’s thrilling tale will take readers on a riveting journey of magic and shocking twists that will keep them guessing with each turn of the page. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Johnson weaves a mesmerizing story that will leave readers spellbound, desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Secrets: Stained Glass” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“This is a mystical fantasy about a little girl growing into her power while going through what seemed to be unfathomable odds. These unfathomable odds and traditions impeded her growth into the powerful being she was meant to be. Traditions put into force the day she was born were designed for vengeance. She does not know and does not have a clue that the dreams she has had since she was a child are very real; very real places; or, how she survived it all. This book alludes to a world of places outside of the world as we know it.
“She never understood that she was truly different and that from a very young age was encouraged by any means necessary not to embrace that power she could feel but could not explain. Having no guidance, she was in a whirlwind of uncertainty throughout the years.”
Published by Page Publishing, AM Johnson’s thrilling tale will take readers on a riveting journey of magic and shocking twists that will keep them guessing with each turn of the page. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Johnson weaves a mesmerizing story that will leave readers spellbound, desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Secrets: Stained Glass” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories