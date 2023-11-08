Author AM Johnson’s New Book, “Secrets: Stained Glass,” is a Fascinating Tale That Finds a Little Girl Attempting to Master Her New Powers & Fulfill Her Ultimate Destiny

Recent release “Secrets: Stained Glass,” from Page Publishing author AM Johnson, is a compelling fantasy novel of a young girl who discovers that she has been granted incredible powers but must learn to come into them on her own with no guidance. But as her gifts begin to grow stronger, a series of odd occurrences will test her and her powers, keeping her from gaining her full strength.