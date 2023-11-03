Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children Named Colorado Parent Magazine’s Family Favorite Hospital for Seventh Year in a Row
The recognition acknowledges the votes and insights of readers and patients.
Denver, CO, November 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children (RMHC) is proud to have been voted Colorado Parent Magazine’s Family Favorite Hospital for the seventh consecutive year. RMHC at Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, located at 20th and N. High Street in Denver, Colorado, serves the entire Rocky Mountain Region and is the anchor facility for the HealthONE system of comprehensive pediatric care.
“Being voted the Family Favorite Hospital by the readers of Colorado Parent is a truly meaningful recognition from our community, and comes as a result of the hard work and dedication by our doctors, nurses, and colleagues,” said Maureen Tarrant, President and CEO of Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children. “Our mission is - and always has been - to improve more lives in more ways. I am incredibly grateful for the passion, strength, compassion and commitment to excellent patient care shown by all our teams.”
RMHC is honored to provide world-class healthcare. At RMHC, teams work to strengthen connections between the "hospital" world and that of pediatric patients and families. Their work is inspired by the intersection of medical innovation, a care like family approach and the colorful worlds children create through their imagination, energy and talent. Whether a child needs a minimally invasive surgical specialist or a family needs high-risk care for their unborn child, RMHC teams understand and collaborate to help patients get back to their worlds quickly.
About Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children
Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children (RMHC) at Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center is a dedicated pediatric hospital and the anchor facility for HealthONE’s system of pediatric care. Voted Family Favorite for 5 years running by the readers of Colorado Parent, RMHC has 300+ board-certified pediatric specialists. In addition to being home to the largest Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in the Rocky Mountain region, together with the specialists at Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, RMHC is the only campus in the region certified to provide the highest level of care for both high risk mom and baby. In addition, the hospital is home to a world-renowned specialized center for minimally invasive surgery for infants and children, a Bone Marrow Transplant program, pediatric sarcoma program as well as a comprehensive hematology/oncology program and a nationally renowned institute for youth sports medicine. RMHC has six affiliated Denver-area locations and two dedicated pediatric ERs. HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, which includes HealthONE and RMHC, was named among the top five large health systems in the United States by IBM Watson Health as part of the 15 Top Health Systems recognition process. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top ten corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE provided $66M in uncompensated care, contributed more than $650,000 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations. For more information, please visit RockyMountainHospitalforChildren.com.
