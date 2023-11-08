Author Michael H. Terrell’s New Book "Stanley the Stinkbug Goes to School" is a Delightful Story of a Stink Bug Who Tries to Make New Friends at School Despite His Stink
Recent release “Stanley the Stinkbug Goes to School,” from Page Publishing author Michael H. Terrell, is an adorable tale that follows Stanley, a stink bug who goes to school for the first time after being homeschooled all his life but is worried about controlling his stink. With the help of a friendly butterfly, Stanley learns to accept his stink and how to control it without changing himself.
Clinton, NY, November 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Michael H. Terrell, a pastor for over twenty years and currently serves as pastor of Asbury United Methodist Church in Watertown, New York, has completed his new book, “Stanley the Stinkbug Goes to School”: a charming tale that centers around a stink bug who starts his first day at school, but discovers how difficult it can be to make friends due to his stink that occurs when he loses control of his emotions.
Born and raised in Richmondville, New York, author Michael H. Terrell currently lives in Watertown, New York, with his two life-loving children, a dog, a cat, and an African tortoise. The author is a recipient of the DAR Good Citizen Award Medal and has earned two Eagle Scout mentor pins. When not preaching, Terrell can often be found on stage in a theater show, playing music on his piano and other instruments, or working in his garden.
“Stanley the Stink Bug has been homeschooled his whole life, so he was very excited about his first day at Bugs Middle School, but unfortunately, everything went terribly wrong,” writes Terrell. “He discovered that it was harder to make friends than he thought. Lacey Ladybug was mean to him, and this caused him to let out a big stink in the classroom. Other classmates started to call him names, which led him to releasing more stink. Before he knew it, the whole room was so stinky that his class and teacher had to leave the room.
“With the help of a special classmate that secretly remained in the classroom, Stanley learns to love himself the way he is and why it is important to control his emotions. Betty Butterfly teaches Stanley that he needs to embrace everyone’s differences and that there is room for all kinds of bugs in the world, even the stinky ones!”
Published by Page Publishing, Michael H. Terrell’s engaging tale is inspired by the author's firm belief that children must learn at a young age to be proud of who they are, and not to lose themselves when trying to fit in and get along with others. With colorful artwork to help bring Terrell’s tale to life, readers of all ages are sure to be captivated by Stanley’s adventures and identify with his struggles, all while discovering a valuable life lesson along the way on the importance of being true to oneself.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase “Stanley the Stinkbug Goes to School” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
