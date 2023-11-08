Author Michael H. Terrell’s New Book "Stanley the Stinkbug Goes to School" is a Delightful Story of a Stink Bug Who Tries to Make New Friends at School Despite His Stink

Recent release “Stanley the Stinkbug Goes to School,” from Page Publishing author Michael H. Terrell, is an adorable tale that follows Stanley, a stink bug who goes to school for the first time after being homeschooled all his life but is worried about controlling his stink. With the help of a friendly butterfly, Stanley learns to accept his stink and how to control it without changing himself.