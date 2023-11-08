Author Seraphine Nzue-Agbadou’s New Book, “Dirty Laundry: The Story of an African King’s Obsession with Having Heirs to His Throne,” is About a King’s Uncertain Legacy

Recent release “Dirty Laundry: The Story of an African King’s Obsession with Having Heirs to His Throne,” from Page Publishing author Seraphine Nzue-Agbadou, is about a king who is afraid he won’t live long enough to see his grandchildren or an heir to his throne.