Author Seraphine Nzue-Agbadou’s New Book, “Dirty Laundry: The Story of an African King’s Obsession with Having Heirs to His Throne,” is About a King’s Uncertain Legacy
Recent release “Dirty Laundry: The Story of an African King’s Obsession with Having Heirs to His Throne,” from Page Publishing author Seraphine Nzue-Agbadou, is about a king who is afraid he won’t live long enough to see his grandchildren or an heir to his throne.
Newark, NJ, November 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Seraphine Nzue-Agbadou, who was born in Côte d’Ivoire, has completed her new book, “Dirty Laundry: The Story of an African King’s Obsession with Having Heirs to His Throne”: a dramatic novel about a powerful king concerned about making sure his children carry on his legacy.
With his only son, Jean, refusing to start a family right after getting married, King Koffi asks Brenda, a servant whom he has raised like his daughter, to lure his son into getting her pregnant so she can give him the child. However, when Jean finds out about his father’s disgraceful plan after the fact, he vows to never let him see the child.
Forced to raise the child alone in a foreign land, Brenda chooses to give her up for adoption. King Koffi would wait over twenty years before meeting his illegitimate granddaughter. Jean’s wife would be kept in the dark until the day that everything is unexpectedly revealed to her by her husband himself.
Author Seraphine Nzue-Agbadou moved to the United States over three decades ago. She is a wife, mother, translator, and teacher. She has been living in New Jersey since 1995. She holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in French and translation from Montclair State University and a Ph.D. in French philosophy and literature from Rutgers University–New Brunswick.
During her spare time, she loves to travel around the world, listen to music, read, and write. “Dirty Laundry” is her first novel.
Nzue-Agbadou writes, “May these pages teach you the importance of being patient. No matter how long you have been waiting to achieve your dream(s), know that hastily taking matters into your own hands may lead to disastrous and heartbreaking consequences. This is what you will learn through the (fictitious) story of this African King.”
Published by Page Publishing, Seraphine Nzue-Agbadou’s unforgettable tale invites readers to discover what will become of the king and his throne.
Readers who wish to experience this suspenseful work can purchase “Dirty Laundry: The Story of an African King’s Obsession with Having Heirs to His Throne” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
With his only son, Jean, refusing to start a family right after getting married, King Koffi asks Brenda, a servant whom he has raised like his daughter, to lure his son into getting her pregnant so she can give him the child. However, when Jean finds out about his father’s disgraceful plan after the fact, he vows to never let him see the child.
Forced to raise the child alone in a foreign land, Brenda chooses to give her up for adoption. King Koffi would wait over twenty years before meeting his illegitimate granddaughter. Jean’s wife would be kept in the dark until the day that everything is unexpectedly revealed to her by her husband himself.
Author Seraphine Nzue-Agbadou moved to the United States over three decades ago. She is a wife, mother, translator, and teacher. She has been living in New Jersey since 1995. She holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in French and translation from Montclair State University and a Ph.D. in French philosophy and literature from Rutgers University–New Brunswick.
During her spare time, she loves to travel around the world, listen to music, read, and write. “Dirty Laundry” is her first novel.
Nzue-Agbadou writes, “May these pages teach you the importance of being patient. No matter how long you have been waiting to achieve your dream(s), know that hastily taking matters into your own hands may lead to disastrous and heartbreaking consequences. This is what you will learn through the (fictitious) story of this African King.”
Published by Page Publishing, Seraphine Nzue-Agbadou’s unforgettable tale invites readers to discover what will become of the king and his throne.
Readers who wish to experience this suspenseful work can purchase “Dirty Laundry: The Story of an African King’s Obsession with Having Heirs to His Throne” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories