Author E. Audain Naughton Jr.’s New Book, “The Cruzan: A Melanated Man in America,” is an Enlightening Memoir That Reveals the Ongoing Racial Injustices in America

Recent release “The Cruzan: A Melanated Man in America,” from Page Publishing author E. Audain Naughton Jr., is a captivating and eye-opening autobiographical account that documents the author's experiences as a Black man in an America that still continues to suffer the lasting effects of institutionalized racism.