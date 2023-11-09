Author E. Audain Naughton Jr.’s New Book, “The Cruzan: A Melanated Man in America,” is an Enlightening Memoir That Reveals the Ongoing Racial Injustices in America
Recent release “The Cruzan: A Melanated Man in America,” from Page Publishing author E. Audain Naughton Jr., is a captivating and eye-opening autobiographical account that documents the author's experiences as a Black man in an America that still continues to suffer the lasting effects of institutionalized racism.
New York, NY, November 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- E. Audain Naughton Jr. has completed his new book, “The Cruzan: A Melanated Man in America”: a gripping memoir that reflects upon the author’s past struggles and trials he and many other Black Americans have faced throughout the history of the nation, stemming from even before the country’s founding.
“This book shows the ongoing effects of racism in the United States,” shares Naughton Jr. “It shares the journey of one man victimized by the systemic injustices of bigotry. ‘The Cruzan: A Melanated Man in America’ chronicles the life of a Black man in this republic, a man in the Land of the Free always having to focus on the Latin words ‘fidem, patientiam, operatur!’ Yes, faith and perseverance delivered him from the vicious cycle of prejudice and discrimination!”
Published by Page Publishing, E. Audain Naughton Jr.’s captivating tale reveals the ugly hate and pestilence pervading the nation that many Black Americans experience every single day. Thought-provoking and heartfelt, “The Cruzan: A Melanated Man in America” aims to highlight the racism that’s been so heavily baked into modern America, while revealing how society’s continued expulsion of God from all aspects of life will allow such atrocities to continue without obstruction.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “The Cruzan: A Melanated Man in America” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
