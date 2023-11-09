Author Annie Busby’s New Book, "What God Has Allowed: The Allstate Story," Shares a Powerful True Story of Faith, Bias, and Blackballing
Recent release “What God Has Allowed: The Allstate Story,” from Page Publishing author Annie Busby, follows an ex-PI who looks into the captivating world of corruption within the insurance industry.
Apopka, FL, November 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Annie Busby has completed her new book, “What God Has Allowed: The Allstate Story”: an alarming true story that delves into the corruption at the center of the insurance industry.
Author Annie Busby writes, “I started campaigning over two months ago against the outcry of racism and injustice to the policy holders of Allstate Insurance Company. I was enlightened by the many comments and concerns of others just like me. Many people had shared the Allstate experience and dared to share it with me. Many strangers stopped to view the handmade signs I placed upon the front of our burned-out home. There were those who stopped in the roadways to see the treachery of this company; the Good Hands people now were exposed, and their fates lie in the hands of those they misguided and cheated!”
Published by Page Publishing, Annie Busby’s eye-opening work exposes the scandal of corruption.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “What God Has Allowed: The Allstate Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
