Author Teresa Keene’s New Book, "Goodnight, Playground," is an Adorable Story About the Wonderful Things That One Can do with Their Friends at a Playground
Recent release “Goodnight, Playground,” from Page Publishing author Teresa Keene, is an exciting tale of a group of children that explore all the exciting activities that await them at the playground. When the day is done and it's time to go home, the children all go their separate ways but make sure to thank the playground as it gets ready to bring joy to the next children who stop by.
Huntsville, AL, November 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Teresa Keene, who lives in Huntsville, Alabama, with her two sons and holds multiple degrees, including a PhD in psychology substance-related and addictive disorders, has completed her new book “Goodnight, Playground”: a charming story of all the fun activities there are to enjoy at the playground, and the importance of going home to get a good night’s rest when playtime is over.
“After a long day of playing with all the children and having fun, it’s time to rest,” writes Keene. “When you leave to get your rest, the playground is preparing for theirs. Remember to say, ‘Thank you for letting me play. Good night, playground.’”
Published by Page Publishing, Teresa Keene’s engaging tale will delight readers of all ages as they explore the various games and activities one can play during their time at the playground, while also being kind and remembering to thank the playground for the fun it provides.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Goodnight, Playground” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“After a long day of playing with all the children and having fun, it’s time to rest,” writes Keene. “When you leave to get your rest, the playground is preparing for theirs. Remember to say, ‘Thank you for letting me play. Good night, playground.’”
Published by Page Publishing, Teresa Keene’s engaging tale will delight readers of all ages as they explore the various games and activities one can play during their time at the playground, while also being kind and remembering to thank the playground for the fun it provides.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Goodnight, Playground” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories