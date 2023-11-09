Author Teresa Keene’s New Book, "Goodnight, Playground," is an Adorable Story About the Wonderful Things That One Can do with Their Friends at a Playground

Recent release “Goodnight, Playground,” from Page Publishing author Teresa Keene, is an exciting tale of a group of children that explore all the exciting activities that await them at the playground. When the day is done and it's time to go home, the children all go their separate ways but make sure to thank the playground as it gets ready to bring joy to the next children who stop by.