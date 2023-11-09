Author Shanna Kelley’s New Book, "Devotions from Mattie's Mountain," is a Stirring Series Exploring Daily Life Lessons Inspired by the Animals Living on the Author's Farm

Recent release “Devotions from Mattie's Mountain,” from Covenant Books author Shanna Kelley, is a unique and thought-provoking collection of a year's worth of daily devotionals and Scripture passages to help guide readers in prayerful meditation, accompanied by stories from the author’s nonprofit farm, Mattie’s Mountain.