Author Shanna Kelley’s New Book, "Devotions from Mattie's Mountain," is a Stirring Series Exploring Daily Life Lessons Inspired by the Animals Living on the Author's Farm
Recent release “Devotions from Mattie's Mountain,” from Covenant Books author Shanna Kelley, is a unique and thought-provoking collection of a year's worth of daily devotionals and Scripture passages to help guide readers in prayerful meditation, accompanied by stories from the author’s nonprofit farm, Mattie’s Mountain.
Ira, TX, November 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Shanna Kelley, who runs the nonprofit Mattie’s Mountain with her husband as well as working as a director of rehab, has completed her new book, “Devotions from Mattie's Mountain”: a compelling tool designed to help readers through daily prayer and meditation based on various lessons and stories gleaned from animals on the author’s farm.
“‘Devotions from Mattie’s Mountain’ is a daily devotional geared toward animal lovers,” writes Kelley. “The devotions in this book are from real stories from Mattie’s Mountain. The Bible says, ‘The animals will teach you’ (Job 12:7–10), and at Mattie’s Mountain, they do. God shows us something new daily through these animals on the farm, and we want to share those things with you. Enjoy and happy reading.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Shanna Kelley’s new book is driven by the author’s desire to help those around her through her nonprofit and the stories from the farm that inspire her each and every day. With every entry, Kelley hopes to encourage readers and help them to discover how the Lord will always be there to guide them through life’s difficult moments.
Readers can purchase “Devotions from Mattie's Mountain” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
