Author Grace Diaz’s New Book, "Soul Care: A Guide to Cultivating Joy and Purpose in Your Everyday Life," Reveals How Women Can Transform Their Lives by Seeking God First
Hawthorne, CA, November 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Recent release “Soul Care: A Guide to Cultivating Joy and Purpose in Your Everyday Life,” from Covenant Books author Grace Diaz, delivers a profound and thought-provoking exploration of how women can overcome life's challenges and unearth their true purpose by embracing seasons of change and establishing their faith.
“We all have those books we find, or rather find us, that awaken us from spiritual slumber and propel us into action,” writes Diaz. Drawing from her own personal experiences, powerful scriptures, Christian faith-based resources, and uplifting quotes, "Soul Care" shines God's radiant light and promises into challenging seasons throughout a young woman’s life including: -Embracing Singleness
-Overcoming Rejection -Discovering Purpose
SoulCare is written for women who are tired of standing in their own way and ready to embark on the adventure of a lifetime with God at the center.
"Surely your goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever." -Psalm 23:6
"Soul Care: A Guide to Cultivating Joy and Purpose in Your Everyday Life" (ISBN: 979-8886446272) is now available for purchase at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
About Grace Diaz
Grace is a thirty year old dreamer and follower of Christ. She currently writes from her coffee-stained table in Upper East Side, New York. In her free time, you can catch her taking in the sunset or booking her next travel adventure.
She writes to encourage other women to see themselves through the eyes of God so they can live their truest, boldest, and best life—beyond the hashtag—which only happens with God at the center.
About Covenant Books
ConvenantBooks is an international Christian owned and operated publishing 38 house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all 39 genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information 40 or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373
Media Contact: For more information about Grace Diaz and her inspiring work, please visit Author Website or her Social Media Instagram @simplycomplicated.
Contact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
