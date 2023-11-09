Author Rozann R. Taylor’s New Book, "Escape to You," is a Gripping Story of a Popstar and His Housekeeper Who Find Themselves Slowly Falling for Each Other

Recent release “Escape to You,” from Covenant Books author Rozann R. Taylor, follows popstar Kevin Jamison, who hires grad student Emma Hamilton to work as a temporary housekeeper. As their relationship turns from professional to personal, a deeper connection blossoms, but the two must face countless obstacles to their love, including Kevin's manager.