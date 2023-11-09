Author Rozann R. Taylor’s New Book, "Escape to You," is a Gripping Story of a Popstar and His Housekeeper Who Find Themselves Slowly Falling for Each Other
Recent release “Escape to You,” from Covenant Books author Rozann R. Taylor, follows popstar Kevin Jamison, who hires grad student Emma Hamilton to work as a temporary housekeeper. As their relationship turns from professional to personal, a deeper connection blossoms, but the two must face countless obstacles to their love, including Kevin's manager.
Lithia, FL, November 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rozann R. Taylor, who showed great promise in creative writing at an early age, has completed her new book, “Escape to You”: a stirring romance that follows the budding relationship between a famous musician and a grad student, who are kept apart by the musician’s manager who demands he remain single for his career.
A self-confessed hopeless romantic and lover of music, author Rozann R. Taylor’s writing follows her heart. She lives in tropical, sunny Florida with her husband and youngest of five children. When she’s not writing, Rozann enjoys reading, singing, taking care of the family’s three cats, teaching piano, and volunteering with the children’s program at her local church.
“As the lead singer of the famous pop band, Progression, Kevin Jamison’s life is full of parties, wealth and paparazzi,” writes Rozann. “It’s also full of deadlines, demands, and pressure. He is eager to trade the artificially glamorous lifestyle that usually accompanies his profession for something better—lasting happiness. He’s also desperate for a vacation.
“Emma Hamilton is a grad student about to begin her master’s studies. She is talented, witty, and clever and agrees to be Kevin’s temporary housekeeper at his undisclosed Florida beach home.
“As their new friendship turns into love, Kevin’s manager insists that he remain single and unattached. Will their newfound love be strong enough to find a way through the obstacles?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rozann R. Taylor’s new book is a beautifully crafted contemporary romance that is sure to delight readers of all walks of life who appreciate the classic story of love conquering all. Heartfelt and character-driven, “Escape to You” will have readers spellbound and remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers can purchase “Escape to You” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Categories