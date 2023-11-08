Author Mandi L. Anthony’s New Book, “Grand'Ma Ma's Fudge Shoppe and the Mystery of Miss Cocoa's Diamond Collar,” Centers Around the Mystery of Finding a Stolen Dog Collar
Recent release “Grand'Ma Ma's Fudge Shoppe and the Mystery of Miss Cocoa's Diamond Collar,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mandi L. Anthony, is an imaginative tale that follows Jim Cooper, a candy store owner whose dog, Miss Cocoa, has her special diamond necklace stolen. When Jim finds the thief, he's moved by his tragic story that led him to seal and does everything he can to help him.
Harrah, OK, November 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mandi L. Anthony, who holds a bachelor’s degree in art education, has completed her new book, “Grand'Ma Ma's Fudge Shoppe and the Mystery of Miss Cocoa's Diamond Collar”: a charming story that follows the owner of a candy store as he and the neighborhood searches for his dog’s stolen diamond collar.
Author Mandi L. Anthony has always been creative in her job choices, including some she created herself, such as Amazing Mandi Enterprises, party clown, Christmas elf, furniture hound, and silk flower arranging. All of these positions eventually lead the author to become a visual display assistant for JCPenney and the visual marketing director for Shawnee Mall. As an art teacher, Mandi has shared all the creative ways her students could follow to find a career that they would love. After retiring from teaching art, she has entered the world of writing children’s books. Her other published book is called “Tommy the Traveling Turtle Searches for a New Home.”
“Grand'Ma Ma's Fudge Shoppe and the Mystery of Miss Cocoa's Diamond Collar” centers around a young man named Jim, who promotes his candy store with the help of his dog, Miss Cocoa, and her special diamond collar that draws customers in. But when the diamond collar is stolen by someone desperate for money, Jim does everything he can to track it down, even offering some of his Grand’ Ma Ma’s famous fudge as a reward.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mandi L. Anthony’s engaging tale will take readers on a thrilling journey as they follow Jim and Miss Cocoa on their search to find the missing collar, only to find something much more precious and valuable along the way. With colorful illustrations by Catherine Burk to help bring the story to life, Mandi weaves a heartwarming story that is sure to delight readers of all ages and leave them wanting to revisit Miss Cocoa’s story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “Grand'Ma Ma's Fudge Shoppe and the Mystery of Miss Cocoa's Diamond Collar” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
