Author Mandi L. Anthony’s New Book, “Grand'Ma Ma's Fudge Shoppe and the Mystery of Miss Cocoa's Diamond Collar,” Centers Around the Mystery of Finding a Stolen Dog Collar

Recent release “Grand'Ma Ma's Fudge Shoppe and the Mystery of Miss Cocoa's Diamond Collar,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mandi L. Anthony, is an imaginative tale that follows Jim Cooper, a candy store owner whose dog, Miss Cocoa, has her special diamond necklace stolen. When Jim finds the thief, he's moved by his tragic story that led him to seal and does everything he can to help him.