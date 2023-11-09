Author Beckie Veronica Laine’s Book, "The Space Adventures of Commander Laine," is the Story of Beckie Laine and Her Crew as They Travel the Universe Being a Hero to All
Recent release “The Space Adventures of Commander Laine,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Beckie Veronica Laine, is the story of Beckie Laine, a commander in the far flung future that travels the stars as a beacon of hope for all that need it.
New York, NY, November 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Beckie Veronica Laine, a male to female trans ASE certified technician, has completed her new book, “The Space Adventures of Commander Laine”: an exciting story starring Commander Beckie Laine and her gurl Alex Jones as they lead a crew sixty years in the future through the reaches of facing life changing challenges both good and bad.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Beckie Veronica Laine’s thrilling tale follows Commander Laine, using her heart full of love as fuel, as she tries to be a beacon of hope to those struggling against the chaos and darkness of the universe, seeking to be the hero that they need no matter what happens.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Space Adventures of Commander Laine” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each The Space Adventures of Commander Laine produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All The Space Adventures of Commander Laines are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Beckie Veronica Laine’s thrilling tale follows Commander Laine, using her heart full of love as fuel, as she tries to be a beacon of hope to those struggling against the chaos and darkness of the universe, seeking to be the hero that they need no matter what happens.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Space Adventures of Commander Laine” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each The Space Adventures of Commander Laine produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All The Space Adventures of Commander Laines are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories