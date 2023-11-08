Kathryn Moorman LaRocca’s Newly Released “Angel Airlines” is a Powerful Testimony That Will Tug at the Heartstrings and Inspire the Spirit
“Angel Airlines,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kathryn Moorman LaRocca, shares an intimate journey of loss, grief, and a profound spiritual awakening following a shocking and enlightening experience.
Tega Cay, SC, November 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Angel Airlines”: a potent reminder of God’s ever-present hand upon our lives. “Angel Airlines” is the creation of published author Kathryn Moorman LaRocca.
Moorman LaRocca shares, “Do you think heaven isn't real and God doesn't intervene in our lives? Our maker not only knows each one of us intimately, but he genuinely cares about us. Having experienced such profound grief at the deaths of my parents in 1988 and 1989, I was angry and resentful at God for taking them away. They were good Christians who raised eight children in the faith and worked extremely hard all their lives. They did not deserve the cruel twists of fate that had befallen them when dad lost his airline job about 18 months before his retirement and suffered a major heart attack, only to be followed by mom getting breast cancer and succumbing to it almost 5 years later. All I know is that they were near retirement and died much too young, and I was profoundly bitter.
“Is there nothing too hard for God? I think not, as he not only created a start-up airline called 'Jet Train,' but whose corporate office just happened to be in Aliquippa, PA, the town we were residing in at the time. It was through my encounter with this airline where I would come to terms with their deaths and find peace. God then continued to bless me through Orbs and Spirits captured in photography taken. God knew I would author a book about it someday and tell the world. Of course he did, God knows everything, so here I am, and I am telling the world, 'we don’t die, we go on,' God gave me proof, and so the story begins.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathryn Moorman LaRocca’s new book will challenge readers to re-evaluate their understanding of the spiritual and look for signs of God in all things.
Consumers can purchase “Angel Airlines” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Angel Airlines,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Moorman LaRocca shares, “Do you think heaven isn't real and God doesn't intervene in our lives? Our maker not only knows each one of us intimately, but he genuinely cares about us. Having experienced such profound grief at the deaths of my parents in 1988 and 1989, I was angry and resentful at God for taking them away. They were good Christians who raised eight children in the faith and worked extremely hard all their lives. They did not deserve the cruel twists of fate that had befallen them when dad lost his airline job about 18 months before his retirement and suffered a major heart attack, only to be followed by mom getting breast cancer and succumbing to it almost 5 years later. All I know is that they were near retirement and died much too young, and I was profoundly bitter.
“Is there nothing too hard for God? I think not, as he not only created a start-up airline called 'Jet Train,' but whose corporate office just happened to be in Aliquippa, PA, the town we were residing in at the time. It was through my encounter with this airline where I would come to terms with their deaths and find peace. God then continued to bless me through Orbs and Spirits captured in photography taken. God knew I would author a book about it someday and tell the world. Of course he did, God knows everything, so here I am, and I am telling the world, 'we don’t die, we go on,' God gave me proof, and so the story begins.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathryn Moorman LaRocca’s new book will challenge readers to re-evaluate their understanding of the spiritual and look for signs of God in all things.
Consumers can purchase “Angel Airlines” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Angel Airlines,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories