Shirley W. Thomas’s Newly Released "The Poetic Word," is a Thought-Provoking Collection of Poems Derived from Spiritually Inspired Messages
“The Poetic Word,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shirley W. Thomas, is an enjoyable and empowering anthology that will bring readers a new perspective on and appreciation for all God provides.
Ocala, FL, November 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Poetic Word”: a heartwarming resource for spiritual nourishment. “The Poetic Word” is the creation of published author Shirley W. Thomas, who is the pastor of Deliverance Church of the Living God in Ocala, Florida. She has been in the ministry for forty-five years: twelve years as an assistant pastor and thirty-three years as a senior pastor.
Thomas shares, “The Poetic Word consist of great messages from the Word of God, once preached and now rendered poetically in poem form. This is poetry setting the word of God in motion. It will move your spirit into new heights as your soul experiences its rhythmic rhyme. This is not just poetry but the wisdom, knowledge, and understanding of God’s word, the good news of the gospel, delightfully enlightening the heart.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shirley W. Thomas’s new book will bring readers an opportunity for reflection and growth in one’s spiritual journey through reflective poetry based in God’s truth.
Consumers can purchase “The Poetic Word” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Poetic Word,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
