Francella Daniels-Baker’s Newly Released “Beyond The Ordinary: Inspiration For Our Time” Offers Readers a Chance to Find Depth and Connection in Faith
“Beyond The Ordinary: Inspiration For Our Time,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Francella Daniels-Baker, is a touching examination of faith that encourages readers in the pursuit of strengthened faith and commitment to God.
Queens Village, NY, November 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Beyond The Ordinary: Inspiration For Our Time”: a thoughtful and empowering resource for spiritual growth. “Beyond The Ordinary: Inspiration For Our Time” is the creation of published author Francella Daniels-Baker, BSH, Sc, AAS (City University of New York), who is presently the prayer director of Queensboro Temple SDA Church and coordinator of the online prayer ministry. She is a citizen of the United States and a native of Jamaica, West Indies.
Daniels-Baker shares, “Beyond the Ordinary is written for believers and nonbelievers around the world who will gain courage and strength as a result of reading this inspired book. The book entails the extraordinary acts of God and His dealing in the lives of those who trust Him. Each chapter concentrates on circumstances that initiates God supernatural intervention to protect, to provide, to comfort, and to deliver His people. All who call upon Him and seek His guidance will find that He is a present help in times of trouble. In addition, this book will also enlighten the readers of things that are obscure from mortal eyes, yet there are spiritual forces working behind the scenes for our good or for our demise. A very good example is Peter’s miraculous deliverance from prison, written in the chapter 'Eaten Alive by Worms' or 'What Money Can Do to a Prophet.' All these and other exciting chapters are written for enlightenments and to encourage depth in readers’ faith in God. As mortals, we have fallacy and limitations, but faith gives us an anchor in God who is the source of limitless possibilities and is truly beyond the ordinary.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Francella Daniels-Baker’s new book pushes readers to a fresh perspective and awareness of God’s presence.
Consumers can purchase “Beyond The Ordinary: Inspiration For Our Time” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Beyond The Ordinary: Inspiration For Our Time,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Daniels-Baker shares, “Beyond the Ordinary is written for believers and nonbelievers around the world who will gain courage and strength as a result of reading this inspired book. The book entails the extraordinary acts of God and His dealing in the lives of those who trust Him. Each chapter concentrates on circumstances that initiates God supernatural intervention to protect, to provide, to comfort, and to deliver His people. All who call upon Him and seek His guidance will find that He is a present help in times of trouble. In addition, this book will also enlighten the readers of things that are obscure from mortal eyes, yet there are spiritual forces working behind the scenes for our good or for our demise. A very good example is Peter’s miraculous deliverance from prison, written in the chapter 'Eaten Alive by Worms' or 'What Money Can Do to a Prophet.' All these and other exciting chapters are written for enlightenments and to encourage depth in readers’ faith in God. As mortals, we have fallacy and limitations, but faith gives us an anchor in God who is the source of limitless possibilities and is truly beyond the ordinary.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Francella Daniels-Baker’s new book pushes readers to a fresh perspective and awareness of God’s presence.
Consumers can purchase “Beyond The Ordinary: Inspiration For Our Time” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Beyond The Ordinary: Inspiration For Our Time,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories