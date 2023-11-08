Mimi Kashira Haws’s Newly Released “The Debris of Drugs and Alcohol: Finding Peace in the Midst of the Broken Pieces” is a Powerful Account of a Mother’s Journey
“The Debris of Drugs and Alcohol: Finding Peace in the Midst of the Broken Pieces: A Mother’s Journey of Overcoming the Mess,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mimi Kashira Haws, is a potent reflection on a challenging journey as a deeply personal story of love, pain, and acceptance through Christ unfolds.
New York, NY, November 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Debris of Drugs and Alcohol: Finding Peace in the Midst of the Broken Pieces: A Mother’s Journey of Overcoming the Mess”: a heartfelt message of compassion and recognition to parents facing similar challenges. “The Debris of Drugs and Alcohol: Finding Peace in the Midst of the Broken Pieces: A Mother’s Journey of Overcoming the Mess” is the creation of published author Mimi Kashira Haws, a former Congolese lawyer from Goma, Eastern DR Congo, fled her war-torn city more than a decade ago and settled in Kingston, Ontario.
Mimi Kashira Haws was married to her husband, Paul Haws, about ten years ago, and together they have been serving the Lord as missionaries in Kingston, Ontario, opening their home, their lives, and hearts to students (mostly foreign students) for food, table fellowship, and Bible studies.
Haws shares, “As people, we all struggle with stress, moments of panic, times of confusion, and other times that we feel overwhelmed and we can’t sleep. And if it was up to the devil, he would be more than happy to medicate all of us with his fake remedies of alcohol and drugs. He is an opportunist, experienced in using our problems, our vulnerability, our wounding, our pain, our traumatic past experiences to get us where he wants. He is good at offering temporary relief for deeper crises of the soul.
“This is my true story of God stepping into my messy, shattered, and broken family life and rescuing me. You see, freedom, according to Satan, is being away from God. I don’t think my son had any idea of who the devil was or how cunning he could be. He befriends to destroy, he gives to take away.
“As a mother of an adult struggling with addiction, my life was paralyzed. Every breath increased my pain of hopelessness and despair. I felt afraid, alone, and abandoned by God. God seemed distant, absent, silent, and unconcerned. I felt like running, but there was no place to hide. Was God punishing me? Where and how did I go wrong?
“Sharing my painful journey was not an easy step. I tried at all costs to hide this painful part of my life. It took years in my classroom of pain for my mind to be unshackled by the Teacher, the Holy Spirit. I no longer need to hide nor be ashamed of my challenges with my prodigal son. Nevertheless, breaking free from shame, stigma, and judgment is a process that took years.
“When we only let others see the beautiful parts of our stories, avoiding our broken painful chapters, we mislead people, and perhaps they envy us for what they falsely think are perfect lives. Worse, we misrepresent the power of the good news that reaches down into our broken souls, hearts, and lives to provide peace from our broken pieces.
“Dear waiting, praying, and expecting parents of struggling children, I believe God wants to usher you to your own breakthrough, healing, and freedom. You can learn to relinquish your child(ren) to God. Do not lose hope. Have faith. In his time, he will make all things beautiful for us! God wastes nothing, even our pain.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mimi Kashira Haws’s new book provides a helpful resource for navigating the complexities of being the parent of an individual with addictions.
Consumers can purchase “The Debris of Drugs and Alcohol: Finding Peace in the Midst of the Broken Pieces: A Mother’s Journey of Overcoming the Mess” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Debris of Drugs and Alcohol: Finding Peace in the Midst of the Broken Pieces: A Mother’s Journey of Overcoming the Mess,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
