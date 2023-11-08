Nancy Broadhurst’s Newly Released "Timshel’s Tale: Stories of the King" is an Engaging Journey Back to the Days of Christ
“Timshel’s Tale: Stories of the King,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nancy Broadhurst, is an enjoyable fiction that offers a creative viewpoint for readers to be transferred back in time to witness the wonders of what Christ presented to mankind.
Fort Worth, TX, November 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Timshel’s Tale: Stories of the King”: a potent reminder of the very human nature of Christ’s gift. “Timshel’s Tale: Stories of the King” is the creation of published author Nancy Broadhurst, a dedicated wife, mother of five, and grandmother to twelve.
Broadhurst shares, “Let Timshel’s Tale take you on a journey that provides intimate glimpses into the most amazing life that ever walked this earth! You will gain a new and unique perspective of a timeless story that is both gripping and heartwarming at the same time. It is a story for the young and old alike!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nancy Broadhurst’s new book can be shared with non-believers and believers, both new and established, as a stepping-stone for learning about all God provided.
Consumers can purchase “Timshel’s Tale: Stories of the King” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Timshel’s Tale: Stories of the King,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
