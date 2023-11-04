Abba Payments, the Developer of Abba Wallet, Names Julius T. Gbayange as President
Abba Wallet, as a peer-to-peer mobile payment platform, offers an extensive range of tools within a single, super everything app, allowing over 1.2 billion potential users across Africa and beyond to effortlessly send and receive money or crowdraise funds for their urgent needs from families, friends and colleagues, or even receive crowdfunding support from the community.
Windhoek, Namibia, November 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Abba Payments Ltd., the developer of Africa's premier mobile payment platform, Abba Wallet, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Julius T. Gbayange, as President, effective immediately. Julius will also join the Board at the same time.
A former International Correspondent (West Africa) for Sarasota, Florida USA based West Coast magazine and later Editor, TM Africa Magazine, and journalist for several years in Nigeria, Mr. Gbayange has a diehard reputation for excellence in new media culture and strong advocacy for proper information dissemination with a great passion for the technology industry, especially in cryptocurrency technology.
"I am excited to be a part of this opportunity and I look forward to seeing our offerings making a great difference in our communities. I live my convictions that these emerging technological trends, when properly harnessed, will become the super highway out of poverty and sufferings for many deprived people and backward nations across Africa that are currently behind on the gains of the earlier technologies which influenced the development and advancement of other leading nations in the global community,” says Mr. Gbayange.
Julius' appointment puts a lot in place, having played different roles in the earlier stages of the Company's activities with a burning passion to see that most needed change in Africa and all areas of service jurisdictions of the Company - the driving motivation which has become the cultural reference of Abba Payments Ltd as a Company.
"Working closely with Julius, we will build the synergy, understanding that this elevation carries with it an enormous responsibility to see to the permanent, positive change of status for our friends out there and their families - the clients we are here to serve. Among them are seeds for the future generations, and what we do today in our service delivery must be intentional, to change the narrative that has earned us a near permanently backward place in the global affairs. Our goal is to change that," states Mr. Solomon B. Aiyedero, Chairman.
Abba Payments is the developer of Abba Wallet, "the super everything mobile app", which seeks to bring financial solutions and services to Africa, enabling people across Africa to send and receive money up to an equivalence of $50,000 USD per each transaction, in real-time, make payments for goods, services and other financial transactions through multiple payment methods such as debit cards, credit cards, QR codes, USSD codes, email and net banking, to be faster, safer and secure.
"It is a rare privilege to work with such an amazing Team of highflyers, notable individuals who have made a mark in exceptionally rare fields of engagements in their chosen carriers. With these rare breeds in Abba Payments Ltd is neither an accident nor an error and through God Almighty, by Whose Grace we have come this far, this change is already visible on the horizon," Mr. Edgar Songanga, CEO.
Abba Payments' mobile application uses the latest encryption technologies to deliver the most secure, fast, friendly and most reliable transactions using the company’s mobile applications. Designed as the exclusive payment platform for abbain.com, the company equally seeks to establish itself as the payment processor of choice for e-commerce websites, mobile applications and other commercial users across Africa.
About Abba Payments Ltd.
Founded in 2022, Abba Payments Ltd. is a premier financial technology company, developing and operating a multiregional and multicurrency electronic payment system, Abba Wallet, which seeks to serve the entire continent of Africa. Abba Payments Ltd. is a subsidiary of Los Angeles, California USA and Windhoek, Namibia-based Abba Platforms Inc.
