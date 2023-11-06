"The Wind at Her Back: The Life of Transportation Visionary Deb A. Hubsmith," by Andy Peri and Amity Hotchkiss, is a Biography About One Woman’s Powerful Activism

“The Wind at Her Back: The Life of Transportation Visionary Deb A. Hubsmith,” a recent release from authors Andy Peri and Amity Hotchkiss, is the inspirational biography of a visionary activist who helped to transform the nation’s non-motorized transportation system, inspired by her love of our planet Earth. It also reveals her journey through cancer, which ultimately claimed her life.