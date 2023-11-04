2 Pianos 4 Hands at NCRT
Solana Beach, CA, November 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- North Coast Repertory Theatre is bringing back 2 Pianos 4 Hands for the holiday season. Jefferson McDonald and Matthew McGloin take us on a musical comedic journey about their would-be careers as concert pianists. The duo trade stories about piano lessons, pushy parents and eccentric teachers while playing everything from Bach to Billy Joel.
Tom Frey directs Jefferson McDonald* and Matthew McGloin.* The design team includes Marty Burnett (Resident Scenic Designer) and Matthew Novotny (Light Design), and Ian Scott (Projection Design). Vernon Willet* is the Production Stage Manager.
*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.
2 Pianos 4 Hands performances begin Friday, Dec. 15, at 7:30 pm. Final performance is Sunday, December 31, 2023, at 2 pm. The show runs Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm. Added Wednesday matinees on December 20 and December 27. There is no evening performance, Sunday Dec. 24, 2023. Tickets are $64. Seniors, students and military are entitled to a $3 discount per ticket. Call 858-481-1055, or visit our website to purchase tickets.
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
