MojoTech Announces Tom Little as Head of Client Strategy
MojoTech Amplifies Fintech Software Development Excellence with Strategic Consulting Insights
Providence, RI, November 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- MojoTech, a premier fintech software development company is excited to announce that Tom Little has joined the organization as Head of Client Strategy. Tom's pivotal role entails consulting with leading fintech companies, utilizing his vast expertise to help them overcome technology hurdles.
With over two decades of experience in the fintech, data analytics, and high-tech startup ecosystem, Tom embodies strategic innovation and technical expertise. Harnessing a rich blend of analytical insight and business strategy, Tom has empowered fintech companies with industry-leading ARPU and CAC metrics via advanced affiliate and lead-gen tactics, boosted engagement and retention with data-enriched content strategies, and enhanced customer service through innovative AI and automation.
“We are thrilled to welcome Tom to the MojoTech Team,” said Nick Kishfy, Founder and CEO of MojoTech. “Tom’s track record of driving fintech innovation aligns seamlessly with MojoTech’s ability to make those innovations a reality.”
Tom’s extensive experience, garnered through leadership positions at MoneyLion, SMBC, and Morningstar, is complemented by roles as a Data Scientist for McKinsey & Company, positioning him as a sought-after fintech consultant. His insight, experience, and tactical approaches are assets and pivotal in transforming strategies into rapidly deployed products and technical solutions with significant business impact.
“The opportunity to work with talented engineers that breathe creativity and excellence is truly invigorating,” said Tom. “I am eager to assist our fintech clients, ensuring they not only meet but exceed their aspirations through exceptional digital products and transformative experiences.”
Connect with Tom to transform your fintech challenges into growth opportunities.
About MojoTech: MojoTech is a 100% US-based software development company specializing in fintech product development, application modernization, machine learning, AI engineering, and UI/UX design. We transform enterprises and scale technology disruptors into leading digital businesses by delivering solutions requiring speed, scale, security, and innovation. Visit us at https://www.mojotech.com/
Media Contact:
hello@mojotech.com
With over two decades of experience in the fintech, data analytics, and high-tech startup ecosystem, Tom embodies strategic innovation and technical expertise. Harnessing a rich blend of analytical insight and business strategy, Tom has empowered fintech companies with industry-leading ARPU and CAC metrics via advanced affiliate and lead-gen tactics, boosted engagement and retention with data-enriched content strategies, and enhanced customer service through innovative AI and automation.
“We are thrilled to welcome Tom to the MojoTech Team,” said Nick Kishfy, Founder and CEO of MojoTech. “Tom’s track record of driving fintech innovation aligns seamlessly with MojoTech’s ability to make those innovations a reality.”
Tom’s extensive experience, garnered through leadership positions at MoneyLion, SMBC, and Morningstar, is complemented by roles as a Data Scientist for McKinsey & Company, positioning him as a sought-after fintech consultant. His insight, experience, and tactical approaches are assets and pivotal in transforming strategies into rapidly deployed products and technical solutions with significant business impact.
“The opportunity to work with talented engineers that breathe creativity and excellence is truly invigorating,” said Tom. “I am eager to assist our fintech clients, ensuring they not only meet but exceed their aspirations through exceptional digital products and transformative experiences.”
Connect with Tom to transform your fintech challenges into growth opportunities.
About MojoTech: MojoTech is a 100% US-based software development company specializing in fintech product development, application modernization, machine learning, AI engineering, and UI/UX design. We transform enterprises and scale technology disruptors into leading digital businesses by delivering solutions requiring speed, scale, security, and innovation. Visit us at https://www.mojotech.com/
Media Contact:
hello@mojotech.com
Contact
MojoTechContact
Seth Burger
855-665-6832
https://www.mojotech.com
Seth Burger
855-665-6832
https://www.mojotech.com
Categories