Alternative Liquidity Capital Announces Offer to Purchase Shares in Crystallex International Corp.
Alternative Liquidity Index, LP, a Delaware limited partnership today announced an offer to purchase up to 73,000,000 Common Shares of Crystallex International Corporation. The Offer is being made solely for the Purchaser to establish a passive ownership position in the Shares, and at the same time provide liquidity to legacy holders.
Minnetonka, MN, November 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Alternative Liquidity Index, LP, a Delaware limited partnership (the “Purchaser”), today announced an offer to purchase up to 73,000,000 Common Shares (the “Shares”), of Crystallex International Corporation (the “Company”).
The Shares have been delisted for more than a decade. The Purchaser is not aware of any recent secondary market trading in the Shares. Consequently, investors may have limited opportunities to sell their Shares outside of this Offer.
This Offer is predicated upon the review and execution of appropriate transaction documentation. The Purchaser is a Delaware Limited Partnership and is not affiliated with the Company. The Offer is being made solely for the Purchaser to establish a passive ownership position in the Shares, and at the same time provide liquidity to legacy holders.
Investors should read the Offer to Purchase and the related materials carefully because they contain important information. Investors may obtain a free copy of the Offer to Purchase, and the Transfer Form by visiting their website at https://www.alternativeliquidity.net and clicking "Offers" or by calling Alternative Liquidity Capital at (888) 884-8796. Investors may also contact them at info@alternativeliquidity.net to answer questions about the Offer or to obtain Offer documents.
Jacob Mohs
(888) 884-8796
alternativeliquidity.net
Categories