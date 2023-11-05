Sylver's Artistic Journey: From "Eleven" to E-books and Film

Sylver, the versatile artist known for his captivating music and literary creations, celebrates his rich African heritage through his work. His debut album "Eleven," released in 2016, pays heartfelt tribute to his late father and draws inspiration from African culture. Sylver's artistry extends to literature, with "Wings Of Immortality" and "Leona And The Ten Pillars," and he's set to make his acting debut. Sylver's journey reflects his boundless creativity while proudly showing his heritage.