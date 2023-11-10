Kirk F. Jordan’s Newly Released "The Best Thing" is a Powerful Reminder of the Comfort and Peace Accepting God Brings
“The Best Thing,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kirk F. Jordan, is an emotionally charged memoir that takes readers to the heart of a man’s journey through worldly turmoil into God’s grace.
Hadley, PA, November 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Best Thing”: a poignant reflection on life’s peaks and valleys. “The Best Thing” is the creation of published author Kirk F. Jordan, a Pennsylvania native who has enjoyed extensive travel through an enriching career journey.
Jordan shares, “The Best Thing is partly my story but mostly about God’s amazing grace. The book may be crude and raw, but outside Calvary’s forgiveness, it’s neither worth writing or reading. Honestly, I’m the least of all of these, not really gifted in any particular way—willing, not gifted. If I have a gift, it is believing in the One that saved me, obedience to the One that called me. The Best Thing is meant to be driven, to stir you that you might exit the book transformed from your entrance. Don’t leave the way you came that He might become greater and we the lesser. The book is designed to make you mad or get you excited, move you to sing your song, understand you have gifts, and share those gifts in a God-honoring, glorifying way. At the end of the day, when we do the math, consider the earth’s spinning, rotating 23.5 degrees on axis; there is no reasonable explanation for my story or yours to be saved by God’s mercy. This book is for all people everywhere. It covers the globe, all races, colors, and geographical locations. There are people everywhere living in thousands of years of unforgiveness. God nailed His Son to a cross to pay our ransom that we might be forgiven and forgive one another. This book is a call to put down our arms, receive God’s payment on Calvary’s shore, take up our crosses, and love one another. Jesus is not a 'thing'; in fact, He is many things. So we’ll just leave you with The Best Thing and pray that you drive it. Hear the call within its pages to sing your song.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kirk F. Jordan’s new book will bring readers a fresh perspective of what can happen when God is truly let into your heart.
Consumers can purchase “The Best Thing” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Best Thing,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
