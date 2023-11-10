Bruce P. Evans’s Newly Released “Café au Love” is a Charming Romantic Comedy That Will Tug at the Heartstrings and Entertain the Imagination
“Café au Love,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bruce P. Evans, is a delightful tale of star-crossed love that unexpectedly unfolds following two strangers embarking on a surprising, fate-filled journey.
Detroit, MI, November 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Café au Love”: a fun romance with a twist of self-discovery and humor. “Café au Love” is the creation of published author Bruce P. Evans, a native of Detroit, Michigan who holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in geography from Wayne State University. Mr. Evans married his loving wife in 1993, and they shared many blissful years together until her passing in 2022.
Evans shares, “Brenda Wilson is an impulsive young woman who longed for a soulmate with whom she could share all her hopes and dreams, including her secret desire to own a coffee shop. Corey Chambers is a more reserved individual who simply wanted someone to love and treasure him, just the same as he would do for her.
“When these two strangers crossed paths, they began a journey together that would change the course of both of their lives.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bruce P. Evans’s new book will delight fans of the romance genre as a sweet tale of unexpected love develops with surprises along the way.
Consumers can purchase “Café au Love” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Café au Love,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
