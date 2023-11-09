Author Dr. Joseph L. Eddings Sr.’s New Book, "Saints in a Serendipitous World," is the Triumphant Story of a Man Who Came from Nothing But Had Everything

Recent release “Saints in a Serendipitous World,” from Page Publishing author Dr. Joseph L. Eddings Sr., is a moving memoir about a man who came from the poverty-stricken backwoods of Asheville, North Carolina, in 1935. He overcame so many obstacles in his life and still led hundreds of people to Jesus Christ.