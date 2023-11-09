Author Dr. Joseph L. Eddings Sr.’s New Book, "Saints in a Serendipitous World," is the Triumphant Story of a Man Who Came from Nothing But Had Everything
Recent release “Saints in a Serendipitous World,” from Page Publishing author Dr. Joseph L. Eddings Sr., is a moving memoir about a man who came from the poverty-stricken backwoods of Asheville, North Carolina, in 1935. He overcame so many obstacles in his life and still led hundreds of people to Jesus Christ.
Pooler, GA, November 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Joseph L. Eddings Sr. was born in Ashville, North Carolina, has completed his new book, “Saints in a Serendipitous World”: an autobiographical work that shares how the author overcame poverty, attempted murder, molestation, divorce, and even himself. The closer he got to the Lord, the closer the Lord got to him.
Dr. Joseph L. Eddings Sr. attended Elizabeth City State Teachers College in North Carolina, where at over six feet tall he was its star basketball player. He was a schoolteacher, a school administrator, and an advocate for voter education in an upscale California community where he and his wife and four children lived.
Eddings writes, “Father, I thank you for creating me. Jesus, I thank you for saving me. Holy Spirit, I thank you for teaching me. One day, I just want to hear, ‘Well done, my good and faithful servant (Matt. 25:21)!’ Being confident in this, that he who began a good work in me will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus (Phil. 1:6; Eph. 5:19), I come to you singing songs of praise!”
He continues, “Lord, I know they all have healing, ’cause you inhabit my praises! Songs are my companion. Songs lift me up. Songs have healing, and songs have taught me. Songs conquer all my fears—fear of dying, of darkness, and of the devil. Let everything that has breath praise the Lord God!”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Joseph L. Eddings Sr.’s stirring work shares how, throughout all his trials and tribulations, he realized that the Lord had been walking with him his whole life.
Readers who wish to experience this emotional work can purchase “Saints in a Serendipitous World” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
