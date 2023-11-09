Author Akshay Rao’s New Book, “Patient: A Humorous Memoir of Healthcare and Healing,” is a Delightful, Charming, and Engaging Piece of Prose About Healthcare in America

Recent release “Patient: A Humorous Memoir of Healthcare and Healing,” from Page Publishing author Akshay Rao, is a quirky, humorous, and occasionally poignant romp through the American healthcare system.