Author Akshay Rao’s New Book, “Patient: A Humorous Memoir of Healthcare and Healing,” is a Delightful, Charming, and Engaging Piece of Prose About Healthcare in America
Recent release “Patient: A Humorous Memoir of Healthcare and Healing,” from Page Publishing author Akshay Rao, is a quirky, humorous, and occasionally poignant romp through the American healthcare system.
Bloomington, MN, November 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Akshay Rao, a professor at the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management, has completed his new book, “Patient: A Humorous Memoir of Healthcare and Healing”: a riveting work that introduces readers to a cast of interesting characters—doctors, nurses, and children—whose interactions with the protagonist reveal much about themselves as well as the main character.
After a seemingly mild case of COVID-19, the author finds himself hospitalized with acute renal failure. The connection to COVID-19 is tenuous at best, yet he is examined from head to toe with the ruthless efficiency that only a hospital with the latest technology can accomplish. Scans and tests of every possible type are conducted, eliminating the direst of diagnoses.
Readers are grasped by the lapels and are guided through a week in the hospital interspersed with the author’s travels through space (being kissed by an orangutan in Borneo and “hijacking” a plane in India) and time (a ghost story set in nineteenth-century Southern India).
When not teaching graduate students and writing academic papers, author Akshay Rao indulges his interest in writing creative nonfiction, learning French, and theater, both as a performer and a consumer. He lives in Minneapolis with his cats, Moscato and Mojito. When not writing or working his day job, Rao plays golf and tennis.
Rao writes, “That is what this story is. Much of it is true: the positive COVID-19 test, the Paxlovid prescription, the alarming test results, the hospitalization, and so forth, and much of it is a figment, or several figments, of my imagination. I started to write it as a lark and because I wanted to document this truly bizarre experience. In the process, I began to enjoy writing my story. My story. So I started to add detail, context, texture, and the like. I did not know whether it made sense to do so. I just felt like doing it, and so I did. I kept reminding myself through the entire process that I was writing for my own amusement. If the finished product wound up amusing others, all the better.”
Published by Page Publishing, Akshay Rao’s autobiographical tale takes readers along on the author’s journey.
Readers who wish to experience this interesting work can purchase “Patient: A Humorous Memoir of Healthcare and Healing” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
After a seemingly mild case of COVID-19, the author finds himself hospitalized with acute renal failure. The connection to COVID-19 is tenuous at best, yet he is examined from head to toe with the ruthless efficiency that only a hospital with the latest technology can accomplish. Scans and tests of every possible type are conducted, eliminating the direst of diagnoses.
Readers are grasped by the lapels and are guided through a week in the hospital interspersed with the author’s travels through space (being kissed by an orangutan in Borneo and “hijacking” a plane in India) and time (a ghost story set in nineteenth-century Southern India).
When not teaching graduate students and writing academic papers, author Akshay Rao indulges his interest in writing creative nonfiction, learning French, and theater, both as a performer and a consumer. He lives in Minneapolis with his cats, Moscato and Mojito. When not writing or working his day job, Rao plays golf and tennis.
Rao writes, “That is what this story is. Much of it is true: the positive COVID-19 test, the Paxlovid prescription, the alarming test results, the hospitalization, and so forth, and much of it is a figment, or several figments, of my imagination. I started to write it as a lark and because I wanted to document this truly bizarre experience. In the process, I began to enjoy writing my story. My story. So I started to add detail, context, texture, and the like. I did not know whether it made sense to do so. I just felt like doing it, and so I did. I kept reminding myself through the entire process that I was writing for my own amusement. If the finished product wound up amusing others, all the better.”
Published by Page Publishing, Akshay Rao’s autobiographical tale takes readers along on the author’s journey.
Readers who wish to experience this interesting work can purchase “Patient: A Humorous Memoir of Healthcare and Healing” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories