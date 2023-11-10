Author Amara Alejo’s New Book, "Cider," is a Gripping Novel That Follows a Girl Whose Life Gets Turned Upside Down as She Discovers Freedom That She Could Never Imagine
Recent release “Cider,” from Page Publishing author Amara Alejo, is a story about a sunny and outgoing girl who thought that her life was going smoothly but suddenly had her entire world turned upside down when her father took a position at an all-girls school on the other side of Japan.
New York, NY, November 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Amara Alejo, who was born on June 12, 1994, has completed her new book, “Cider”: a fascinating work that follows a young girl navigating several changes in her life. Is it destiny, fate, or a prayer that allows her to meet her celebrity crush and find out the real girl hiding behind the celebrity image?
Author Amara Alejo loves to read and write stories. She lives in the United States. She is a friendly and outgoing person that is committed to completing her goals.
Alejo writes, “Four teenage girls walked down the sidewalk with a middleaged woman who led the way. They left their junior high school for the last time. She led them to the place that would be their school for the next three years. The girls walked in pairs with the middleaged woman, who walked two meters in front of them. Three of the girls excitedly chatted away with each other. The fourth one was physically there, but she was distant, deep in her thoughts as she watched the happy birds fly around and climbed high into the sky.”
Published by Page Publishing, Amara Alejo’s impactful tale invites readers to discover what happens when two hearts start to beat as one.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Cider” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Amara Alejo loves to read and write stories. She lives in the United States. She is a friendly and outgoing person that is committed to completing her goals.
Alejo writes, “Four teenage girls walked down the sidewalk with a middleaged woman who led the way. They left their junior high school for the last time. She led them to the place that would be their school for the next three years. The girls walked in pairs with the middleaged woman, who walked two meters in front of them. Three of the girls excitedly chatted away with each other. The fourth one was physically there, but she was distant, deep in her thoughts as she watched the happy birds fly around and climbed high into the sky.”
Published by Page Publishing, Amara Alejo’s impactful tale invites readers to discover what happens when two hearts start to beat as one.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Cider” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories